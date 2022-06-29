Will Johnny Depp return to the Disney franchise after all?

The role of Jack Sparrow was a milestone in the actor’s career.

Jack Sparrow It is one of the most defining roles of the actor’s career. Johnny Depp. Now, having won one of the lawsuits involving his ex-wife Amber Heardmany fans wonder if he will return as the pirate in the new production of the franchise that is in the works, but Depp himself claims to have no interest in reviving Sparrow (via ComicBook).

The rumor that Disney would be trying to resume its relationship with Depp emerged in the PopTopic. According to the rumor, the actor would be negotiating an amount of US$ 301 million to return to the series of long, but a legal representative of him told the NBC News that this whole story had been made up.

During one of the court hearings that took place recently regarding his defamation lawsuit, the topic of a possible return to Pirates of the Caribbean came up, and Depp stated that he previously wanted to put a “dignified end” to Jack Sparrow, but that now he is not. has more intentions of continuing on paper.

“I feel like these characters should be able to have a proper goodbye”testified Depp. “Is there a way to end a franchise like this… I planned to keep going until it was time to stop.”

In the end, it may even be that, at some point, Depp will change his mind and negotiate his return in the future, but for now, there is no official source indicating that this moment has arrived. However, the story did not stop with the actor’s departure and a new feature has been in production since 2018, having Margott Robbie as the central character and the script being in charge of Christina Hodson.

