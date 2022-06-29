William Bonner’s wife falls ill and receives unexpected diagnosis

William Bonner’s wife, Natasha Dantas worried her followers by revealing that she felt sick and had to go to the hospital with suspicion of Covid-19.

After some tests, the physical therapist was diagnosed with food poisoning.

“I chose a photo to adorn my feed, but behind my Monday was photos taken for remote monitoring by the doctor. Consequence of food poisoning. I even did a COVID test to eliminate the possibility of having been infected”, wrote Natasha on her social media.

“Today, Tuesday, I am still in the process of recovery. But the cute photo in the feed could not be missed”, joked the wife of William Bonner, who published a smiling photo on her Instagram.

“Don’t be fooled by social media! Normal people – which we are – also have cloudy days”, warned Natasha Dantas.

Daughter of Bonner and Fátima speaks what she thinks of her parents’ divorce and tells how her reaction was: “I dealt with worse”

Bia Bonemerone of the daughters of William Bonner and Fátima Bernardesrecalled about the couple’s divorce, announced in 2016. For her, the public was more impacted by the separation.

“We were already 18 years old and all [ela, a irmã e o irmão] we deal well. I think the public handled it worse (laughs). Of course it’s not easy, hey, it’s the separation of the parents. But he wasn’t jealous either. When we saw them happy with other people, that was exactly what we wanted. We even encouraged the two to start dating,” Bia recently told Extra.