William Bonner’s wife is sick and exposes health condition

William Bonner's wife Natasha Dantas was diagnosed with food poisoning

Natasha Dantas revealed that she is suffering from food poisoning

William Bonner’s wife felt sick and sought medical help with suspected Covid-19

Physiotherapist detailed health picture to followers

Wife of journalist William Bonner, Natasha Dantas told on Instagram that he went through a perrengue. The physical therapist reported that she felt unwell and even got tested for Covid-19, but was diagnosed with food poisoning.

“A post about the full and beautiful life of insta and the reality of real life. I chose a photo to decorate my feed, but behind, my second was in photos taken for remote monitoring by the doctor. Consequence of food poisoning. Until I test of Covid I did to eliminate the possibility of having been infected”, she explained.

Natasha spoke about her health condition and reassured her followers. “Today, Tuesday (28), I’m still in the process of recovery. But the cute photo in the feed couldn’t be missed. Don’t be fooled by social networks! Normal people – that we are – also have cloudy days”, she said.

Natasha Dantas and William Bonner publicly took up their relationship in November 2017. The physical therapist interacts with the presenter’s daughters on the web and the couple has already been spotted on tours with triplets Laura, Beatriz and Vinicius. The physical therapist and the journalist were married in an intimate ceremony in September 2019.

William Bonner is the subject of rumors about Globo’s departure

William Bonner has been the subject of rumors and publications on social media that claim he will step down as anchor and editor-in-chief of “Jornal Nacional”. The presenter denied the rumors and made it clear that he remains firm at Globo. He has been on the station’s staff for 36 years.

“I don’t know who invents these rumors that I intend to leave Globo, but the intention is obvious: to make money by getting people to click on the deceptive link. My name and those of other Globo colleagues have been systematically used for this purpose by websites who live on this low income”, he recently told columnist Cristina Padiglione, of “Folha de S.Paulo”.