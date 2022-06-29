With Fla’s departure confirmed, Andreas Pereira vents and warns the crowd: “I will leave and give…”

Andreas Pereira lived intense moments in Flamengo. When he arrived, he soon fell into the arms of the crowd and did very well. Many even asked that he be hired permanently as soon as possible. However, all that changed when the midfielder failed grotesquely in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América and Fla was runners-up.

The Flemish leadership even left their purchase worded with the Manchester United at the beginning of the year, but that changed with the pressure of many fans who do not forgive the athlete for the failure in Uruguay. From then on, the whole context was changed and the English were irritated by the red-black posture. Thus, Andreas’ last match with Fla’s shirt will be against Tolima, this Wednesday (29).

This journalist learned that Andreas Pereira was a little disgruntled with the whole situation, mainly because Flamengo could have made more effort at least two months ago to try a kind of agreement with Manchester United and not have left it to the last minute. The player’s representatives also question the scenario that Fla created.

To journalists Julio Miguel Neto and Thiago Asmar, the midfielder sent a kind of message to the Flamengo fan about his last match, implying that he did everything to stay: “It’s no longer in our hands, I’ve said it on several occasions and interviews, my wish (is) to stay! I will play Wednesday, and I will leave and give my life on the field!”, said.