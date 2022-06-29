With one less, Atlético-MG is in the tie against Emelec in Ecuador for Libertadores

This Tuesday, the Atlético-MG went to Guayaquil, at the George Capwell Stadium, and ended up in a 1-1 draw against Emelec, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Liberators. The result forces Galo to win at Mineirão, next Tuesday, to advance to the quarterfinals. Another tie will make the spot decided on penalties.

>>> Find out which are the most valuable squads of the Libertadores round of 16

THE GAME:

The first half was well contested and Atlético-MG had more momentum and offensive volume. After creating opportunities, Galo took the lead with Ademir, who received a good pass from Nacho Fernandez in the area.

In the second half, the match, which seemed to be controlled, was made difficult by Atlético-MG itself. With very low lines, the Brazilian team called Emelec, who tied the fight with Sebastián Rodríguez, from a penalty.

In addition to the tie, the match was marked by individual errors. First defender Nathan Silva, who committed a child penalty. Then Allan was sent off after being elbowed and Hulk missed a penalty.

DATASHEET

EMELEC 1X1 ATLÉTICO-MG

Date: June 28, 2022

Time: 19:15 (from Brasilia)

Location: George Capwell Stadium (Guayaquil, Ecuador)

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

Assistants: Juan P. Belatti (ARG) and Diego Bonfa (ARG)

Video referee – VAR: Victor Carillo (PER)

Yellow cards: Pittón (EME), Nathan Silva (CAM), Jackson Rodriguez (EME), Guevara (EME), Arroyo (EME), Hulk (CAM), Mejía (EME)

Red cards: Allan (CAM)

Goals scored: Ademir, at 16’/1st (0-1), Sebastián Rodríguez, at 10’/2nd (1-1)

EMELEC (Coach: Ismael Rescalvo)

Ortiz; Carabalí, Guevara, Mejía (Garcia, at 48’/2ºT) and Jackson Rodríguez (Vera, at 26’/2ºT); Arroyo, Sebastián Rodríguez and Cevallos (Caicedo, at 26’/2nd); Zapata, Pittón and Cabeza (Quiroga, at 35’/2nd).

ATLETICO-MG (Coach: Turco Mohamed)

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otávio and Nacho Fernández (Caleb, at 46’/2ºT); Ademir (Eduardo Vargas, at 44’/2ºT), Rubens (Réver, at 45’/2ºT) and Hulk.