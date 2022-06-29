Woody Allen may say goodbye to cinema after next movie – 06/28/2022 – Illustrated

One of American cinema’s most prolific directors, Woody Allen may be on the verge of retiring from filmmaking after completing his next project. The 86-year-old filmmaker made the statement to actor Alec Baldwin in an interview published on his Instagram on Tuesday.

“I will probably do at least one more film. The emotion is gone,” said Allen, who is due to continue his new project in Paris later this year.

The director of “Groom, Nervous Bride” — and more than 50 other features, released practically every year since 1980 — said to Baldwin, who acted in several of his films, such as “Blue Jasmine” and “To Rome with Love”, who is disillusioned, especially with the way that cinema has unfolded in recent years, with the closing of theaters and the proliferation of streaming services.

“When I used to make a movie, it would go to theaters all over the country,” he said. “Now you make a movie and spend a few weeks in a theater. Maybe six or four weeks and then go straight to streaming or pay-per-view. It’s not the same, it’s not as pleasant for me anymore.”

“I don’t have fun making a movie and releasing it in theaters anymore. It was a good feeling knowing I had 500 people watching it at once. Now I don’t know how I feel about making movies. I’m going to shoot one more and see how I feel. I can work on movies again, but maybe I want to get back into writing.”

When asked if he would write scripts to be directed by others, Allen said he would not. “I would write novels,” he added.

The filmmaker – who is married to Soon-Yi Previn, daughter of Mia Farrow, the director’s ex-wife – has been at the center of controversy since the last decade when, in an article published in The New York Times in 2014, Dylan Farrow, now with 36 years old, reports that he was abused as a child. According to her, the director would have taken the adopted daughter to the attic of the house where she lived and there would have raped her while the girl was playing with the electric train of one of her brothers.

In parallel, Woody Allen’s adopted son, family therapist Moses Farrow, has repeatedly defended his father over allegations that he had abused another of his adopted daughters, Dylan Farrow, 30 years ago.

Always denying the accusations, in recent years Allen, who also published an autobiography in which he defended himself, has suffered with studios giving up on producing his films and actors jumping off their projects. In retrospect, some viewers reject even old hits like “Manhattan”, accusing the actor of only seeing sex in women — especially younger ones.