Worst of inflation is over, says Central Bank president

Last Monday (27), Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank of Brazil, said that “the worst moment of inflation has passed”, and that, due to the history of coexistence that the country has had with high inflation rates, the agency managed to “lead ahead”, adopting competent measures to stop the inflationary process.

According to Campos Neto, Brazil “is one of the few countries that in the midst of this process is having upward revisions” of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Even our last review at the BC increased [a previsão de crescimento do PIB] from 1.5% to 1.7% [em 2022]. We will probably have strong GDP in the second quarter. Obviously, at some point, everything we are doing will generate some deceleration in the second half of the year. But even so, growth is much better than expected at the beginning of the action cycle,” said Campos Neto.

Experience in fighting inflation

The experience that Brazil has with the fight against inflation has helped to define a strategy to alleviate the problem. “As we in Brazil understand that it was more of a demand problem, in my opinion, even a little before the other countries, the Central Bank of Brazil took the lead because we have a memory of much higher inflation, and much more lively indexation mechanisms,” he said. .

Campos Neto also highlighted that all countries are raising interest rates, however, Brazil is already very close to having done all the work. “We will still see some countries raising interest rates a lot,” he added.

In addition, the president of the Central Bank believes that the worst moment of inflation is over. “We have some measures designed by the government that we still need to understand their effects on the inflationary process, which is still not clear, but Brazil made the process in advance and we believe that our tool is capable and will stop the inflationary process”.

Prices and investments

According to Campos Neto, the inflation rates that are happening in several countries originate from a “disconnection between prices and investments” that goes beyond oil, also involving food.

“Governments are facing the dilemma of guaranteeing energy and food security for the population”, he said. Thus, “many countries, due to the war, are adopting protectionist measures that are contaminating the rest of the inflation chain”.

The information is from Agência Brasil.

