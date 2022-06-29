“Wrongly”; Textor will ‘turbine’ Botafogo’s structure and exposes what he thinks about the Moreira Salles brothers

Recently, coach Luís Castro broke the silence and made a very transparent criticism of the situation in the place where the Botafogo perform your training. The coach’s statements did not pass before the main investor of the SAF Botafogo, John Textor, which is already mobilizing to resolve the situation in Espaço Lonier. Whether or not the location should remain the Lone Star CT.

In fact, Textor is looking for a place to receive training from Bota. However, the businessman, when giving an interview to the Lance! portal, not only exposed the plan to boost the Alvinegra structure, but also revealed that he wants to talk to the Moreira Salles brothers, owners of Espaço Lonier:

“We have a long-term plan to see the base and even some elements of the stadium in the same place. It’s a three-year plan, we’re looking at a place to buy for that and it’s good because there are several places to buy and public transport is close by. In the short term, it’s surprising when you buy a big club and expect good facilities, but for us, we still have very separate teams. It’s not ideal. I had a conversation with Luís Castro, which was very good. I love Lonier, the Moreira Salles are being incredibly good to Botafogo and I like them too. Some things are being talked about wrongly about them, they are being very participative”, explained Textor.

The American businessman does not make mysteries or use subterfuge to classify the situation. For Textor, Bota is somewhat confused as to what to do with the Lonier Space: “We are the ones who are slow. We haven’t decided yet if it will be a place for the professional team, the under-23 team or the base or if we will stick with the original plan, which is for the base and a school. I hope to speak with them (the Moreira Salles brothers) in the next few hours because we have done a lot of searching and I hope this matches their vision. There’s a location that’s been offered to us and I think we’re going to go ahead. It only needs four or five weeks of renovations to be of great quality. Unfortunately, it’s not very big, but it can help our short-term needs and it’s very close to each other,” said Textor.