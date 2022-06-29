Xbox Games With Gold: The Free Games Offered in July 2022

Microsoft has just shared the list of free games that will be offered throughout July for players with Xbox Live Gold. Remembering that this service allows you to play online with your friends or other connected people. Plus, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate audience has the same benefits.

Microsoft announced the July game selection for Games With Gold subscribers, which this time included the following titles:

Beast’s of Maravilla Island (July 1-31), Xbox One;

(July 1-31), Xbox One; relict (July 16-August 15), Xbox One;

(July 16-August 15), Xbox One; Thrillville: Off the Rails (July 1-15), Xbox 360;

(July 1-15), Xbox 360; torchlight (July 16-31), Xbox 360.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

The first Xbox game offered is Beasts of Maravilla Island (July 1st to 31st). Capture the beautiful and elusive creatures on a mysterious island that looks like something out of a dream. Explore a lively jungle, climb and try to solve puzzles. Use your grandpa’s diary and your good old camera to photograph otters, crocodiles, birds in banana costumes, and more.

the second game is the relict (from July 16th to August 15th). Play as a scientist trapped in a scary abandoned moon base. He traverses enigmatic craters bending gravity and magnetism to his will to solve physical puzzles. Buried in the eternal darkness of the lunar craters, one secret could save your daughter’s life…or change the fate of humanity forever.

In the third Xbox game offered, we find Thrillville: Le Parc en Folie (from the 1st to the 15th of July). Design and manage your own theme park! With five new parks and 100 new missions, you’ll need an unlimited pass to see it all. Best of all? Not only will you be able to create crazy attractions, but you will also be able to experience them as much as you want.

Finally, the fourth title is torchlight (16th to 31st of July). Fight your way through more and more dungeons. Choose from three classes, roam far from the center of Torchlight and its safety to delve into procedurally generated dungeons, fight hordes of monsters, and harvest tons of loot. Your faithful animal companion will be by your side to support you in the main quests, in the side quests, in the fights against the big bosses of the game and in the conversations with the inhabitants of the city.

