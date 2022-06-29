Yuri Alberto goes to the Arena, and Corinthians is close to announcing it | Corinthians

Corinthians is getting closer and closer to announcing the signing of 21-year-old striker Yuri Alberto, who belongs to Zenit, from Russia. The loan runs until mid-2023.

The player is in Itaquera this Tuesday to follow the match against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores. Fans took pictures of the striker before the match.

The club must also confirm that, in the negotiation, it will send two players to the Russian club: goalkeeper Ivan, 25, and midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, 21. The transfer of the three players will have a fixed purchase price if the clubs choose to exercise the purchase option.

Ivan’s contract with Timão runs until the end of 2024. Mantuan’s contract ended at the beginning of 2025, but during the negotiation it was renewed until the beginning of 2027.

Yuri Alberto is in Brazil, on vacation in São José dos Campos, and is expected to join the cast soon. Mantuan and Ivan only travel to Russia after the return game of the Copa do Brasil against Santos, on the 13th, at Vila Belmiro. The Russian Championship starts on the 15th.

Internacional, Yuri’s former club, was also a competitor. The player was sold by the Gaucho club to Zenit at the end of January this year for 25 million euros (R$ 149 million at the time). For Zenit, Malcom and Claudinho’s team, there were 14 games played and six goals scored.

Yuri Alberto was formed by Santos, but in mid-2020 he left the club after refusing a renewal proposal. Colorado got the signing. With calls from youth teams, he was present in the conquest of the South American Under-17 Championship in 2017.

Yuri Alberto scored a goal in seven official games for Santos, between 2019 and 2020, and scored 31 in 85 matches for Inter, between 2020 and 2021.

