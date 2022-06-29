Yuri Alberto repeats the act he committed a month ago in Beira-Rio

About four weeks ago, Yuri Alberto went to Beira-Rio to watch the duel between Inter and 9 de Octubre. The clash valid for the last round of the initial phase of the continental competition marked the visit of the striker not only to watch the game, but also to the premises of Beira-Rio, where he greeted each of his former teammates.

This time, the striker’s visit was in Itaquera, in the game between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, valid for the round of 16 of Libertadores. Yuri’s presence is due to the agreement he signed with the São Paulo club last weekend.

Yuri’s attitude in visiting Beira-Rio encouraged some fans from the moment speculation about a return to Brazilian football began. However, the decision to go to Timão upset most of the fans, especially because of the way the player declared himself to Clube do Povo in the episode.

Check out the image of Yuri Alberto in Itaquera:

With Yuri’s visit, everything indicates that Corinthians will announce the striker in the coming days. Only details remain for the officialization, which will take place in a kind of loan agreement, in which Timão will assign two players, namely Ivan and Mantuan.