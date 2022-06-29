Zenit confirms ‘exchange’ for Yuri Alberto and announces two famous Corinthians players

Forward will be loaned to Timão

Yuri Alberto is already a Corinthians player. The striker, who was at the Arena watching the clash against Boca Juniors, valid for Libertadores, will sign with Timão, on loan, but without option to buy. Zenit himself confirmed the negotiation, as reported by Fábio Aleixo.

The player arrives at Corinthians to end, once and for all, the shortage for a number 9 shirt, which intensified even more after Jô’s troubled departure. However, as part of the agreement, two players will be transferred to the Russian club, but these, with an option to buy.

Ivan and Mantuan will do the opposite way

These are goalkeeper Ivan and midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, who have even been announced by the Russian team. The first was hired to be Cassio’s natural replacement, while the second has been having a great season.

Ivan, who is 24 years old, is considered one of the most promising goalkeepers in Brazil, having even been called up to the Brazilian National Team, even when he played for Ponte Preta, where he gained national prominence.

Mantuan, after suffering from injuries, has grown in performance and, in the current season, in the 31 games in which he played, he has scored 5 goals, in addition to an assist.

