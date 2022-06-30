1 inch! Sony announces biggest camera sensor for phones to debut on Xiaomi 12s Ultra

Sony made official on Tuesday (28) the first smartphone camera sensor that measures 1 inch — the biggest on the market. The IMX989 marks a victory for the Japanese manufacturer in light of its fierce competition with Samsung, which recently announced the 200 MP, 1/1.4” size ISOCELL HP3. Although the company has ventured with 1-inch sensors in cell phones — see the Xperia Pro-I, which adopts a sensor from its professional cameras — the Sony IMX989 is the first with this measurement to be specifically aimed at the smartphone market. The sensor will debut next week with the next flagship from Xiaomi.

Sensor will work in conjunction with lenses made by Leica (Images: Xiaomi)

The Sony IMX989 brings 50MP native resolution with 1.5µm pixels, which should help you capture more detail in low-light environments. Of course, the quality depends a lot on the algorithms used by the manufacturer for the post-processing of the image, so we should know the real power of the sensor soon.

















The Xiaomi 12s Ultra will be the first cell phone to use the Sony IMX989, as revealed by the Chinese manufacturer itself in its Weibo profile. The company claims that the sensor will deliver “greater light input, faster focus and better dynamic range performance.” Xiaomi notes that the sensor is almost twice as large as the camera on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.





The new flagship will be officially launched on the 4th of July together with the Xiaomi 12s and Xiaomi 12s Pro, an enhanced version of their smartphones that will adopt the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 to ensure efficiency and performance improvements. What are your expectations for the Xiaomi 12s Ultra? Comment below!

