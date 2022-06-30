101-year-old ex-Nazi guard sentenced in Germany for aiding WWII assassinations

BERLIN – A 101-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison in Germany this Tuesday, the 28th, for having been an accomplice to murders during the 2nd War. he served in Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp during the war and had more than 3,500 indictments.

Identified by local media as Josef S., the man denied having worked as a guard for the Schutzstaffel (SS, Nazi paramilitary group) and being an accomplice in the death of thousands of prisoners. He claimed that during 1942 and 1945, during which time he is accused, he worked as a farmer in the northeast of the country.

However, the court found the charges proved. Josef S. would have worked in the concentration camp located on the outskirts of Berlin between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the paramilitary wing of the Nazi Party.

“The court came to the conclusion that, contrary to what you allege, you worked in the concentration camp as a guard for about three years,” Judge Udo Lechtermann said, according to local media.

Josef S. covers his face during his trial in Brandenburg, Germany, this Monday, 28. He was sentenced to 101 years for having aided murders in a Nazi concentration camp. Photograph: Michele Tantussi / AP

The judge added that in doing so, the defendant aided the Nazi mechanism of terror and murder. “You voluntarily supported this mass extermination with your activity,” said Lechtermann. “You watched deported people being cruelly tortured and murdered every day for three years.”

Prosecutors based the charge on documents relating to an SS guard with the same name, date and place of birth as the accused, as well as other documents. The five-year prison sentence follows what the prosecution asked for.

Defense attorney Stefan Waterkamp asked for acquittal and said after the sentencing he would file an appeal.

The trial is based on recent legal precedent in Germany that anyone who helped a Nazi camp to function can be prosecuted as an accomplice to the murders that took place there.

For practical reasons, the trial took place in a gymnasium in the city of Brandenburg in the Havel, the place of residence of the accused. He was only eligible to stand trial to a limited extent and was only able to participate in the trial for about two and a half hours a day. The process was interrupted several times for health reasons and hospital admissions.

Judgment repercussion

The Central Council of Jews in Germany, the country’s main Jewish group, welcomed the decision. “Even though the defendant is likely to miss the full prison term due to advanced age, the decision is welcome,” said Josef Schuster, head of the council.

“The thousands of people who worked in the concentration camps kept the murder machine going. They were part of the system, so they should take responsibility for that,” Schuster added. “It is bitter that the defendant denied the activities at that time to the end and showed no remorse.”

Efraim Zuroff, an Israeli historian who does the work of identifying Nazis to bring them to court, told Associated Press that the sentence “sends a message that if you commit such crimes, even decades later, you could be brought to justice.”

He highlighted that trials like this redeem history with the victims’ relatives. “The fact that these people suddenly feel that their loss and their family’s grief are addressed is a very important thing,” he said.

However, Zuroff expressed concern that the former guard could serve only part of the sentence or none at all because of the defense’s planned appeal and advanced age.

History of the Sachsenhausen camp

Sachsenhausen, the concentration camp where Josef S. served during World War II, was created in 1936 north of Berlin. It was the first open field after Hitler granted the SS full control of these places.

The Nazi intention was for the facility to serve as a model and training ground for the network the Nazis built in Germany, Austria and other occupied territories.

More than 200,000 people were held prisoner in Sachsenhausen between 1936 and 1945. Tens of thousands died of starvation, disease, forced labor and other causes, such as medical experiments and systematic extermination operations through shootings, hangings and asphyxiation in gas chambers.

The exact number of dead at the site varies, with estimates exceeding 100,000, although scholars suggest the number is likely between 40,000 and 50,000.

In the early years, most prisoners were political prisoners or convicted criminals, but they also included some Jehovah’s Witnesses and homosexuals. The first large group of Jewish prisoners was taken to the camp in 1938, after the so-called Night of Broken Glass (Kristallnacht, in German), a wave of anti-Semitic violence that took place on November 9 and 10 of that year.

During World War II, Sachsenhausen was expanded to include Soviet POWs – who were shot by the thousands – and others.

As in other camps, Jewish prisoners at Sachsenhausen were singled out for particularly harsh treatment. Most of those who remained alive in the camp until 1942 were sent to Auschwitz.. Sachsenhausen was liberated in April 1945 by the Soviets. /ASSOCIATED PRESS