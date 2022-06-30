101-year-old man convicted of complicity with Nazism in Germany

Former Nazi petty officer Josef Schütz was found guilty of “complicity” in the killing of more than 3,500 prisoners while working at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945.




