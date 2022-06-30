2 out of 3 Brazilians use FGTS and 13th use the INSS to pay debts and save – 06/28/2022

The extra money from the INSS and FGTS that will reach Brazilians should not move the economy as much as expected. Of the Brazilians entitled to the advance of the 13th salary of the INSS (National Social Security Institute) or the extraordinary withdrawal of R$ 1,000 from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), 66.9% used or will use the money to pay debts or save, according to a survey by FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas). Of the total number of people interviewed, 53.2% reported being entitled to one of the benefits.

Both measures were taken by the federal government to try to boost the economy. But the numbers show that their impact may be limited, as only 18% said they will use the money for goods such as appliances, supermarkets and clothing, and 6.6% for services such as restaurants, doctors and travel, for example. Among those interviewed, 8.5% declared “other” expenses.

The largest share (43.1%) is from those who will save the money. Then comes who will pay debts (23.8%). It is the sum of these two items that gives 66.9%.

For the survey coordinator at FGV, responsible for the survey, Viviane Seda, the numbers show that the federal government’s objective of heating up the economy through resources will be smaller than expected.

“It was to be expected that these resources would be inserted into the consumption of goods to stimulate economic activity. Of course, paying off debts makes you open space in the budget so that purchases can be made later. But what we see is a concern of people lower income with the payment of debts accumulated mainly because of the second year of the pandemic”, he said.

Seda also highlighted that inflation, which exceeds 12% in 12 months, indebtedness and political uncertainties in the country, in an election year, are the factors responsible for choosing the purpose of the resources.

According to the Consumer Indebtedness and Delinquency Survey (CNC), the proportion of Brazilian families indebted fell from April to May, but delinquency increased. In May, 77.4% of households reported having outstanding debt, down 0.3 percentage point from April. In comparison with May 2021, there was a jump of 9.8 percentage points.

Default, measured by the proportion of households that reported having debts in arrears, stood at 28.7% of all respondents, up 0.1 point from April. The proportion of respondents who reported that they will not be able to pay debts in arrears, a sign of permanence in default, was 10.8%, 0.1 point below that recorded in April.

Low-income families prioritize debt

Also according to FGV data, the use of money to pay debts is higher among respondents who earn up to R$2,100. They add up to 42.3% of the people who confirmed access to resources. In this salary range, 28.6% said they will save money.

When analyzing the percentages of people concerned with saving money, it is observed that most of them have higher monthly earnings. In the survey, among those earning between R$4,800.01 and R$9,600, 37.6% intend to keep what they receive. Among those earning more than R$9,600.01, the percentage of savers increases to 51.4%.

“For those who have a slack in the budget, the intention to save and save is also encouraged by the interest rate that favors this saving. It is worth even for high incomes to invest in other types of more profitable assets”, UOL.

The survey surveyed 1,500 people between May 2 and 21.