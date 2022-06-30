20 years without Chico Xavier: remember the case of the ‘mysterious light’ that entered the room where the medium was hospitalized in MG | Mining Triangle

The death of Chico Xavier , one of the greatest spiritist leaders and philanthropists in Brazil and in the world, turns 20 this Thursday (30th). Born in Pedro Leopoldo (MG), but based in Uberaba, Chico lived important – and intriguing – stories in the city of Triângulo Mineiro.

One of these events has not yet been unraveled by science and remains as a great mystery linked to the figure of Xavier: the moment when a light was caught by the camera of the TV Integration cameraman entering through the window of the hospital room where the medium was hospitalized.

In an interview given shortly before his death, Chico revealed who would have visited him that day through the light.

See details about this story and the life of Chico Xavier below:

Memory MG recalls the trajectory of Chico Xavier; see the third report

In June 2001, Chico Xavier was admitted to Hospital Doutor Hélio Angotti, in Uberaba, to treat a serious case of pneumonia in both lungs. He was in the infirmary but was transferred to a suite on the 2nd floor of the unit days later.

During the medium’s recovery, a camera positioned in front of the hospital by the reporter Emerson Gondim cinematographic caught an unusual situation. A luminous object appears coming down and entering through the window of the room where Chico was. On the way, it seems to split into two beams of light, but it becomes one again as it passes through the window.

Who first noticed the mysterious phenomenon was the then studio camera operator of TV Integração, Dângeles Chandre. He and the editor at the time viewed the scene several times to try to understand what that light could be.

“In the process of pasting the images, I saw that light. I asked him to [o editor] back the frame and he also noticed the light. It was surreal for us at the time.”reports Dângeles.

According to the professional, the TV team went to the recording location and thought of several theories to try to explain what happened, but none of them seemed plausible.

“It couldn’t be the light of a car, for example, because it would have to be going the wrong way to be captured by the camera’s recording angle. hit the lens”explains.

The researcher at the University of São Paulo (USP) and specialist in electronic media Régis Alves also refuted the theory that there was a defect in the camera and he was unable to pinpoint what the light would be.

“An object with an appreciable mass would show a parabolic trajectory, and this is not the case, since there was a rectilinear trajectory”said the researcher, who also estimated that the radius was about 30 centimeters and should be transparent, since it left no shadow on the wall.

WATCH: Memory MG1 recalls the trajectory of Chico Xavier; watch episode 1, episode 2 and episode 3

After the story of the mysterious light circulating across the country, several hypotheses emerged to try to justify the phenomenon. For the spiritist community, Chico Xavier had received mediumistic help to recover from the disease.

“When the spirit is highly evolved, it does not have its physical form and manifests itself in the form of light. So, this force that came from the higher spiritual plane is certainly a team of spirits or a single highly enlightened spirit that visits the Chico Xavier to support him in his physical strength”said, at the time, the medium Shirlene Campos.

Chico’s adopted son, Eurípedes Humberto Higino Reis, also defended the view that his father was being visited by spirits who would help him improve.

“I have no doubt that there was, in the spiritual world, a new stage, a new time of life for our dear Chico”, stated Euripides in an interview in 2001.

Curiously, according to the doctor who treated Chico, the medium, in fact, had an evolution in the framework soon after the ‘visit’.

“I decided to look at the chart to see if anything had happened. From then on, he started to improve”said the doctor Euripides Tahan.

After recovering from the disease, Chico lived for another year in Uberaba until he died, on June 30, 2002. Before dying, he gave an interview in which he revealed who the visit he received when he was hospitalized would have been: his motherMaria Jose, and Emmanuelspirit to whom Xavier attributed most of the psychographies he made.

“They told me to be patient,” said the medium, surrounded by friends and family.