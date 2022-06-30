26-year-old doctor is found dead in hospital bathroom in Pirenópolis

posted on 06/30/2022 11:39 / updated on 06/30/2022 11:52



Physician was hired to work on duty – (credit: Social networks)

The Civil Police of the State of Goiás (PCGO) investigates the death of a 26-year-old doctor, found lifeless inside the bathroom of a dormitory at the Ernestina Lopes Jaime State Hospital (Heelj), in Pirenópolis, in the surroundings of the Federal District. Jayda Bento de Souza was supposed to take over the duty at the health unit on Saturday (25/6), but she disappeared, which caused strangeness in friends.

To Mail, the delegate in charge of the case, Tibério Martins, stated that the doctor would have to be on duty on Saturday at 12 pm, but did not appear. “People knew she was in the hospital, so friends decided to look for her. They went to the dorm, heard a sound of water falling, and when they broke down the door, they found her body,” he said.





Jayda was found dead in a hospital bathroom.

(photo: social networks)





Next to Jayda’s body, colleagues found a syringe and an as-yet-unidentified substance. PCGO’s expertise was activated and, from the report, it will be possible to identify what the substance’s compound is and what it can cause in the body. “We are going to find out if she (doctor) was taking medication to stay awake. Starting next week, we will start collecting testimonies from other doctors to find out if there are, for example, habits of taking some type of medication”, stressed the delegate. According to the investigator, the main line of investigation is for accidental death.

Tributes

Through social media, colleagues of the doctor regretted what happened. In one comment, one woman wrote: “Rest in eternal peace. May God receive you under perpetual light! May God console the hearts of all who suffer from his departure.”

In another tribute, a colleague said: “I love you forever, my princess. It shines a lot from up there.”

By official note, the Evangelical University Foundation (Funev), manager of the Ernestina Lopes Jaime State Hospital (HEELJ), mourned Jayda’s early death. “We pray to God to comfort all family and friends. We also emphasize that all information was passed on to the competent authorities for the investigation of the case.”

The hospital also commented on the incident and stated that the doctor had been on a second shift at the unit since she was hired to work as an on-call physician in a medical clinic. “The information that she would be under an excessive workload at the unit is not correct. As soon as the death was confirmed, the direction of the Ernestina Lopes Jaime State Hospital (HEELJ) immediately communicated the fact to the police authorities and the IML, which, since then, have started to investigate what happened. Further information on the circumstances surrounding what happened should be obtained from the competent police authorities, as the case is under investigation”, he concluded.