30,000-year-old frozen mammoth baby found in Canada

In the last week, a baby of mammoth Woolly was found in North America, in permafrost in the Yukon region of Canada — permafrost, or permafrost, is a soil of the earth’s crust made up of ice, earth and permanently frozen rocks. According to the researchers, the mummified mammoth calf must have more than 30 thousand years.

The baby measures 1.4 meters in length and was named “Nun cho ga”, or “big baby animal” in the indigenous language of the region (Hän). According to analyzed data, the researchers also suggest that the specimen is female and was only one month old when she died.

The prehistoric animal was found by Canadian miners during gold excavation work in Klondike, Yukon Territory. After the discovery, geologists from the University of Calgary and the Yukon Geological Survey were called in to study the find.

Researchers with baby mammoth found; the area where the mammoth was found belongs to the natives of the Tr’ondek Hwech’in First NationSource: Dan Shugar/University of Calgary

Scientists suggest that “Nun cho ga” died by losing her mother and being trapped in mud until she drowned. Had it lived longer and grown like a common mammoth, researchers believe it would have reached up to 4 meters in height and had giant tusks.

“As an ice age paleontologist, it was one of my life’s dreams to come face to face with a real woolly mammoth. That dream has come true today. Nun cho ga is beautiful and one of the most amazing ice age mummified animals ever. discovered in the world,” said Yukon Government Department of Tourism and Culture paleontologist Grant Zazula.

Being part of the recovery of Nun cho ga, the baby woolly mammoth found in the permafrost in the Klondike this week (on Solstice and Indigenous Peoples’ Day!), was the most exciting scientific thing I have ever been part of, bar none. https://t.co/WnGoSo8hPk pic.twitter.com/JLD0isNk8Y — Prof Dan Shugar (@WaterSHEDLab) June 24, 2022

extinct mammoths

Scientists say the find is important because of the condition of the calf and it is already considered the best preserved woolly mammoth in North America. The animal is even being compared to another 42,000-year-old mammoth found under Siberian ice in Russia in 2017.

According to live science, woolly mammoths walked alongside wild horses, cave lions and giant bison, in different regions in North America, Europe and Asia. About 5,000 years ago, mammoths became completely extinct.