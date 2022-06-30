43% of Brazilian women are not vaccinated against HPV, says study | Love and sex

shutterstock Although HPV is the most common infection in the world, women still do not get vaccinated.

HPV, an acronym for Human Papillomavirus, is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the world. Although the vast majority of infections seem harmless, some types of viruses can infect the genital area and cause cancers, such as cervical cancer. According to data from the World Health Organization, in 2020, more than 500,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide. And that is why, in 2020, the WHO developed new strategies to eliminate cervical cancer, after all, it is a global public health problem.

Among the strategies is vaccination against HPV, which in Brazil is available in the SUS for girls aged 9 to 14 years, and immunosuppressed women aged 9 to 45 years. However, not all women have access to free vaccination, as noted by the Changing Diapers portal in its latest study. In it, 43% of Brazilian women indicated that they had not been vaccinated against HPV. Mainly women from 35 to 39 years old, with 54% of those interviewed. And from 25 to 34 years old, with 49% of respondents.





Data by state show that Tocantins is the state with the highest number of unvaccinated women, with 56% of participants. In Paraná, at least half of the interviewees are not vaccinated. In São Paulo and Santa Catarina, 47% of respondents do not have a vaccine. In Rio Grande do Sul, 46% were not immunized. And in Rio de Janeiro, 41%.

As already recognized by the World Health Organization, vaccination is extremely important for the prevention of HPV, and a future cervical cancer. However, in addition to vaccination, there are other methods for preventing contagion, such as the use of condoms.

In addition to diagnostic tests such as Pap smear, important for women aged 25 and over, with an active sex life. In this gynecological examination it is possible to identify precursor lesions of cervical cancer. The exam can be done free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS).