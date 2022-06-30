8th DR of the reality show is formed

The couples Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio, Eliza and Hadballa and Michele and Bruno Passa are in the eighth DR of “Power Couple 6”.

The pair with the least votes in the hot seat will be eliminated from the game, while the other two couples will move on to next week’s reality show on RecordTV.

Brenda and Matheus were the first pair to go to the DR for being last in the couples test. They performed the swimming and agility test in the shortest time and went to the popular vote.

Eliza and Hadballa went to the hot seat for having the 3rd worst balance among the couples. They went to the DR because the two worst balances were Brenda and Matheus (in the DR for the test) and Lu and Hadad (winners of the couples test).

In the open vote of the mansion, the couple Michele and Passa received 4 votes and went straight to DR.

See who voted for whom in the formation of the DR:

Adryana Ribeiro and Albert Bressan – Michele and Passa

Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio – Michele and Passa

Luana Andrade and João Hadad – Michele and Passa

Eliza and Hadballa – Michele and Passa

Karoline Menezes and Mussunzinho – Albert and Adryana

Michele Passa and Bruno Passa – Albert and Adriana

The power couple Luana Andrade and João Hadad could annul the votes given by two couples or immunize a couple that is not in the DR.

Luana and Hadad chose to immunize one of the couples and, in this way, they protected Karol and Mussunzinho – spoiling the strategy of Brenda, Matheus, Albert and Adryana, who intended to try to send them to the popular vote.