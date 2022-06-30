‘A Patroa’ at Free Fire: Anitta releases the song ‘Tropa’ and talks about partnership | battle royale

The partnership between Anitta and Free Fire officially arrives in the game this Saturday (2). In addition to the character A Patroa, which places the singer as a playable doll in the game, the song “Troop”, in partnership with Luck Muzik, will be released this Wednesday (29) at 21 pm on the game’s YouTube channel. With a pop and funk vibe, and many references to the game, the clip shows Anitta in a typical Free Fire combat, with plane jumping, gel wall, bombs and more. O TechTudo participated in a chat with the artist and tells more details about the partnership below.

2 of 4 A more real look, with tattoos, jacket and shorts, is one of the skins of Anitta’s character in Free Fire — Photo: Disclosure/Garena More real look, with tattoos, jacket and shorts, is one of the skins of Anitta’s character in Free Fire — Photo: Disclosure/Garena

The desire to have a character in the gaming world dates back to 2020, when Anitta signed a contract for lives on Facebook Gaming during the pandemic. It was at the same time that she started having contact with Free Fire. Soon after came the recording of Modo Turbo, a clip with Luísa Sonza and Pabllo Vittar, which explored the gamer aesthetic. “My idea there was to launch a game character with my clothes”, reveals Anitta.

In contact with Garena, the company that owns Free Fire, the opportunity came to put into practice the singer’s will and from there came the character A Patroa – name chosen by the developer itself -, in addition to the items in-game and the music. Anitta developed the clothes together with her stylist, who creates her carnival costumes. “We created these two Anittas, one more fanciful, this more gamer thing, and the other for the real world, with shorts and coat”, she explains.

3 of 4 A Patroa, Anitta’s character in the game, had a look created by the singer and her stylist — Photo: Disclosure/Garena The Boss, Anitta’s character in the game, had a look created by the singer and her stylist — Photo: Disclosure/Garena

The song, another highlight of the partnership, gained lyrics and a music video specially designed for Free Fire players. “I consider that I lent my voice, period, because every word, everything, even the sound effects are taken from the game”, jokes Anitta. For the creation of the song, the singer asked for help from friends who are players of the game, such as athlete Bruno “Nobru” Goes, from Fluxo, to incorporate slang and expressions used in the Battle Royale gameplay. “I think it’s cool for players to have a song that says exactly what they’re doing there,” she explains.

For the great production clip, the idea was to insert A Patroa in typical Free Fire missions, including the characters Kelly, Moco and Shani in her squad. “I wanted whoever watched the clip to have the feeling of watching the game only in the real world”, explains the singer. “It took a lot of special effects, a lot of scenography and that’s not cheap”.

4 of 4 Kelly, Moco and Shani are part of Anitta’s squad in the Tropa clip — Photo: Disclosure/Garena Kelly, Moco and Shani are part of Anitta’s squad in the Tropa clip — Photo: Disclosure/Garena

Launching content for a game was one of the many novelties in Anitta’s career. For her, there was a relationship of trust between Garena and her team to unite the different knowledge. “On the one hand, they had the expertise of the gamer world and we knew better how to launch a clip, a song, schedule, etc. This exchange was a lot of fun”, reveals the singer.

There are those who think that the action seeks to bring Anitta closer to the gamer audience, but for the artist this already happened in 2020. Now, the goal is to deliver a demand that the audience has already asked for: her character within a game. And the actions are still in their infancy. The singer revealed that she will stream playing with her own skin and does not dispense with the idea of ​​a show within the game itself.

The partnership also arrived in the esports part of Free Fire, with the creation of the Patroa Cup, a women’s competition in the game with a prize pool of BRL 10,000. The singer said that the goal was to promote more presence and respect for women in online games. “There is always a lot of prejudice against the presence of women in spaces that someone has defined as men, whether in football or online games. There is nothing fairer to give the due relevance and space to women”, says Anitta.

Anitta’s event at Free Fire is now live and runs until July 11th. Starting this Saturday (2), it will be possible to rescue A Patroa with two versions of skins, in addition to items such as weapons, accessories and music in the lobby. Players who log in on the day can redeem the doll for free, but a challenge that allows you to collect tokens to exchange for the skin has been running since June 23. The player needs to be aware of the in-game information to enjoy all the actions.