A “peculiar” cloud over Earth draws the attention of scientists

An Earth observation satellite – which is named after our planet – detected a cloud considered “peculiar” by NASA scientists hovering over the Caspian Sea in late May.

Located between Southeast Europe and West Asia, the Caspian Sea is the largest closed and inland body of water in the world by area, and although it is called a “sea” because of its size, it is an immense lake. .

publicity

A cloud floating over the Caspian Sea on May 28, 2022 caught the attention of NASA scientists. Credit: Joshua Stevens / NASA Earth Observatory

According to NASA, scientists observed the stratocumulus cloud as it moved toward the mainland, then dissipated. This was a great opportunity for researchers to learn more about this type of cloud.

According to the website space.comstratocumulus-like clouds tend to be clustered at low altitudes in the atmosphere, such as this one, which was seen about 1,500 meters above the Earth’s surface.

What really caught the eye in the new images captured by the Terra satellite’s Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), however, were its strongly pronounced edges.

“Sharp edges are often formed when warm, dry air coming from the continents collides with cooler moist air over the ocean, and the cloud forms at that boundary,” said Bastiaan van Diedenhoven, an atmospheric scientist at the Dutch Space Research Institute (SRON) .

Artist’s illustration of NASA’s Earth observation satellite called Terra. credit: NASA

Also, it is unusual to see this type of cloud in Eastern Europe, which does not have an oceanic area. The appearance of this particular cloud over the Caspian Sea can probably be explained by the size of the body of water.

“You often see this type of cloud off the west coast of Africa, but on much larger scales,” added Van Diedenhoven, suggesting that the cloud could have formed when warmer, drier air that possibly came from the Balkans (the area around Greece) reached cooler, wetter air over the Caspian Sea.

A few hours after being detected on the morning of May 28, the stratocumulus cloud began to disperse. By afternoon it had moved northwest to the coast of Russia near Makhachkala in the foothills of the Caucasus Mountains. A short time later, there was no longer any sign of her.

Read more:

Spacecraft Terra is an extremely long-term planet observation mission, having launched in December 1999 and continuing to operate in good health.

An advantage of long missions like the Terra satellite is that they allow researchers to track changes in the planet’s environment using the same sensors, which allows for consistency of measurement.

Earlier this year, mission science lead at NASA, Katherine Calvin, said the agency is working on a more comprehensive plan to upgrade its fleet of older satellites, such as Terra itself, Aqua (launched in 2002) and Aura (released in 2004).

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!