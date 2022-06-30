Abel gives message to Palmeiras fans after victory over Cerro and even mentions Lewis Hamilton | palm trees

The interview with Abel Ferreira after the victory over Cerro Porteño, in the first match for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, in Asunción, Paraguay, had a tone of outburst.

The Palmeiras coach directed part of the statements to Alviverde fans, especially the most critical ones after the weekend’s draw against Avaí, for the Brasileirão, a competition in which Verdão is leader.

In an interview given after the 3-0 in Asunción, a score that brings Palmeiras closer to the quarterfinals of the competition, the coach asked for support and even cited a recent statement by Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

– I want to say that this game started to be won in the Avaí game, because the Palmeiras coach believes in all the players. I believe in all players. The Palmeiras coach asks all fans and thanks the fans who support our players at all times. On behalf of the group, I want to thank these people,” he declared.

– I also thank the fans who support us only in the victories. I also thank those who criticize us. I ask our fans to have gratitude to the fans who came to help today. That’s what we have to do. We really have to believe it. When the coach does stupid things and the players play badly, he has to believe, support, because this is belonging to the Palmeiras family – he added.

The coach kept his tone critical of the “horns” fans who question the level of commitment of the group of athletes:

– To those who only believe when we win, to those who only criticize us, as Hamilton says: “we need to change our mentality”. Those who already have it in their veins always support us. This game started to be won in the game with Avaí. The players are serious people, people of character and who give everything they have at every moment. These players deserve to be believed by everyone.

Quoted by Abel Ferreira, Lewis Hamilton used the phrase in another context. After being called a “neguinho” by Nelson Piquet, the Briton vented that it is “need to change the mentality” about terms considered racist these days.

– Those who criticize don’t run in their veins what it’s like to be from Palmeiras. Criticizing the players, we criticize what is here (Palmeiras). I give my word that we all work. We’re going to make mistakes and make mistakes many times, but we’re going to give a lot of joy, as we are giving – he concluded.

Palmeiras can lose by up to two goals difference in the return duel, which will still advance to the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The game against Cerro Porteño is scheduled for next Wednesday, at 19:15 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

– First, I want to congratulate Arce. We know you have a very big history at our club. They managed to block the markings, so it was pretty tough and difficult at the beginning of the game. We were patient, calm and tried to impose our game.

– At the beginning, Libertadores games are competitive, we knew that they had good defensive consistency. It was having calm, tranquility and wisdom to enter our game, without getting into phobia and the right time for our game. Cerro started to lose energy, we maintained intensity and refreshed the team. In the second half, Palmeiras showed that they were better

Gustavo Gómez says confrontation is not over

Who also granted an interview was defender and captain Gustavo Gómez. The defender adopted a cautious speech after the victory and joked about the boos received by his compatriots in Asunción. The player is captain of the national team.

Confrontation ended?

– I think the first half was balanced, in the second we improved, we scored. Nothing is closed. Libertadores, in 45 minutes there are two games. The last 90 minutes in São Paulo. We have an important game to maintain the leadership of the Brasileirão and then we will think about Libertadores

boos from the Paraguayans

– Nothing like being in your country (laughs). In football it is part of folklore. I think we played a good game. The videos provided a lot of information for us, we were prepared to play in any way.

What was key to the victory?

– We had consistency in the second half and we were able to reduce the pressure of the first half. Our team was mature when they put pressure on us. We were able to survive and at the end of the second half we got the victory

