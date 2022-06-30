Accused of pedophilia, Chiquititas casting coach had secret prison and died a hero

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Accused of pedophilia, Chiquititas casting coach had secret prison and died a hero 6 Views

The arrest warrant was issued in 2014, being fulfilled only in 2016.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Letícia, who made Lula’s “L” on the Sílvio Santos program, was banned from returning to SBT

A 16-year-old young man went viral with a message to the PT on the edit …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved