Accused of pedophilia, Chiquititas casting coach had secret prison and died a hero

support the 247

ICL

247 – Beto Silveira (1950-2022), casting coach hired in 2013 to work on Chiquititas (2013), on SBT, was convicted that same year for rape. In 2011, the São Paulo Court of Justice had already issued another conviction for the abuse of a nine-year-old child. He had his arrest in 2016 muffled and died last May with star status and reference in the artistic class. The report is from the TV news portal.

The two convictions took place for the same complaint, first made in 2000 by the mother of the then child through a police report; and in 2009, when the victim turned 18 and decided to expose the case. Notícias da TV found that this was not the only victim of the pedophile.

The report had access to Silveira’s inquiry. In the first decision, the lawyers filed an appeal, which was then denied, which only served for one more conviction and readjustment of the sentence to 16 years and nine months of imprisonment in a closed regime.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The arrest warrant was issued in 2014, and was only served in 2016. The defense asked that the sentence be transferred to house arrest, claiming that the 66-year-old man had symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. The representatives asked for urgent tests to be carried out by a private doctor, but the judge provided a prison specialist to assist him.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

It was found that Silveira felt “well, conscious and oriented”, and the request for home transfer was initially denied. The process continued with the presentation of reports, certificates and tests to prove the disease and, finally, a private consultation in prison.

In November 2017, after Silveira spent a year and three months in jail, he was transferred to house arrest – at that time, his art school in São Paulo was still in operation.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The artist spent the last years of his life at his home, while undergoing psychological treatments for dementia and medical follow-up for an aneurysm. The last request of his lawyers to Justice is from May 2022 – the month of his death from sudden illness -, in yet another attempt to change the regime to semi-open. The case has not yet been filed.

Hero convicted of pedophilia

Notícias da TV investigated the case after complaints by former child actress Duda Wendling on the BarbaCast podcast this month. She revealed that in addition to Silveira, another casting coach, also from SBT, was arrested for pedophilia at the time in the soap opera Cúmplices de Um Resgate (2015). The artist assured that she was not raped by anyone.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING