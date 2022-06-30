Acer Aspire 7 arrives with Intel and AMD processors – All in Technology

Well known in the field of Laptops, Acer has just presented the new Acer Aspire 7 in India. Focused on serving more intense users, the new Notebook includes options with Intel Core i5-1240P and AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processors. Both also come with 512GB SD storage to help with performance.

Alongside the high-performance chips, the company has also added a powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. There is also 8GB of DDR4 RAM which allows expansion up to 32GB. In addition, it includes an incredible cooling system and a keyboard that allows air to enter to prevent overheating.

Focused on cost-effectiveness, the Acer Aspire 7 Laptop promises to be a good choice for those who enjoy games.

In terms of construction, the Aspire 7 features a huge 15.6-inch IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. Regarding connectivity, it includes support for Wi-Fi 6, 6E, 802.11a/b/g/n+ax wireless LAN and Bluetooth v5. .two. In addition, it has a massive 50 Wh battery that promises several hours of use on just one charge.

Availability and price

The new Acer Aspire 7 is currently available in India via the Flipkart and Acer Online Store platforms for R₹62,990. However, we still don’t know when it will officially arrive here in Brazil.