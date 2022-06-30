After a high day, the dollar fell 1.39% to R$ 5.193; Stock market closes down

Both the commercial dollar and the Ibovespa, B3’s main index, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, fell in today’s session. The American currency ended the day with a drop of 1.39%, quoted at R$ 5.193. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, ended the trading session with a drop of 0.96%, at 99,621.58 points.

In the weekly variation, the dollar fell 1.14% and in the monthly it grew 9.27%. In the annual variation, the currency retreated 6.87%.

The dollar lost steam after reaching the highest level against the real in almost five months yesterday. Investors acted cautiously for fear of recession in the United States.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, said that the reading of part of the financial markets is that this sign of weakness in the world’s largest economy, with the prospects for the coming quarters also uncertain, could force the US central bank to stop. to raise interest rates earlier than planned. He, however, explained that he believes this is unlikely.

The dollar value published daily by the press, including UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Stock market records losses

The stock market also dropped and closed the trading session at 99,621.58 points. The fall in the Ibovespa was 0.96%.

The focus of attention was the replacement of the so-called PEC of Fuels, which provides for a total impact of 38.75 billion reais due to new benefits, such as increases in the values ​​of Auxílio Brasil and Auxílio Gás and the creation of vouchers for autonomous transporters of charge.

In the weekly variation, the stock market rose 0.96%. In the monthly, it fell 5.56% and in the annual, 4.96%.

The shares with the highest increase on the Stock Exchange was MRV Engenharia (MRVE3), which rose 3.54%. The two ends of the Exchange were occupied by companies in the health sector. While Rede D’Or ranked second among those that grew the most, with an increase of 3.39%, Qualicorp (QUAL3) was the negative highlight, with a drop of 8.38%.

*With Reuters

