After almost three months on strike, Central Bank servers decide to maintain strike

Central Bank servers, which have been on strike for almost three months, decided to keep the strike until next Monday (4)

Central Bank servers, which have been on strike for almost three months, decided to keep the strike until next Monday (4). The category decided to remain stopped until the last possible day for the granting of salary increases established by the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

According to the National Union of Employees of BC (Sinal), on the 4th, the servers will do a virtual act for the appreciation of the career through protests against the intransigence in the posture of the president of the institution, Roberto Campos Neto. On Tuesday (5), a new assembly will be held to decide the direction of the strike.

Fiscal Responsibility Law

According to the Fiscal Responsibility Law, Congress would have to approve, by June 30, readjustments that replace losses with inflation, however the law would have to enter into force on July 4th. However, to meet this deadline, the government would need to have sent the bill (PL) or provisional measure to Congress at the end of May or the first week of June.

claims

The strike began on April 1st, however it was suspended between April 20th and May 2nd, in a “vote of confidence” to the president of the Central Bank and in an attempt to advance negotiations with the government. However, there was no news, which led to the return of the strike on May 3.

In this way, Central Bank employees demand the replacement of inflationary losses in recent years, which reach 27%. They also ask for a change in the nomenclature from analyst to auditor, and the requirement of higher education for technicians to join the body.

impaired services

With the strike, there is a delay in the disclosure of the daily Ptax rate, which has kept the financial market in constant attention, in addition to the suspension of regular disclosures by the Central Bank, such as the Focus Bulletin, exchange flow data and the external sector. However, Pix and the Brazilian Payment System (SPB) are operating normally.

On the other hand, special projects, such as the expansion of open banking and the second phase of consultations for withdrawals of forgotten values, are suspended.

