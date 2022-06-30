After being betrayed, Alfredo finds a way to save his marriage with Pat and takes action.

In face and courageGlobo’s new seven-hour soap opera, Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will be devastated after finding out that Pat (Paola Oliveira) betrayed him with Moa (Marcelo Serrado). On the other hand, the man will erase the situation and find a way to save his marriage.

At first, Alfredo will learn that Pat kissed Moa through Sosô (Alice Camargo). Then the character will look for Moa and punch her. The stuntman, in turn, will say that, despite being in love with Pat, he will let her know that she loves her husband.

In subsequent scenes, when he is calmer, Alfredo will decide to leave the matter in the past and fight for his marriage. So he’ll prepare a romantic evening for Pat. The scenes are scheduled to air soon on Globo. Don’t miss out!

The plot is written by Claudia Souto, with the collaboration of Zé Dasilva, Julia Laks and Isadora Wilkinson. The artistic direction is by Natalia Grimberg. The general direction is Adriano Mello. In the main roles, the seven o’clock soap opera features Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado, Taís Araújo, Mariana Santos, Ícaro Silva, Ricardo Pereira, Paulo Lessa and Carmo Dalla Vecchia.