After controversy with Gabigol, Atlético-MG asks CBF and Flamengo for reinforced security at Maracanã

Atlético Mineiro drew with Emelec, this Tuesday (28), for the first match of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Galo will now host the Ecuadorians at home on July 5th, needing only a goalless draw to advance. However, the matter of Atlético is already another.

In the Copa do Brasil, Galo is also in the round of 16 against Flamengo, and after winning the first leg by 2-1, some controversies surrounded the game. After the final whistle, Gabigol, striker Rubro-Negro said: “When they go there, they’ll know what pressure is and what hell is.“, Atlético said that the player was encouraging violence and asked for a punishment for the athlete.

But the controversies don’t stop there. Even with more than two weeks notice, the AAtlético Mineiro has already sent a request to CBF, the Public Ministry and Flamengo to reinforce the security of the Galo team during its trip to Maracanã for the return match, says Globo Esporte.

“Request the support of this D. Instituto de Segurança Pública do Rio de Janeiro (ISP), to protect the safety and physical integrity of its fans and its technical committee, jthere are countless threats from red-black fans on social networks, inciting violence and indicating that the Atlético fans will be received with great violenceon the day of the event“, says part of the letter sent by the Rooster.

According to GE, Atlético’s board included some prints that show Flamengo fans threatening the delegation. There has still been no response from CBF or any of the parties in relation to the request made. The backstage of the confrontation already reveals that the duel of the two teams promises to be hot.