After divergence with Libra, 25 clubs create the Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil and want to follow the English model

After the creation of Libra, the 25 Serie A and B clubs that did not join formalized the creation of another association with the name Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil. At first, the clubs intend to negotiate as a block and then seek a consensus on their formation. The statute, however, brings differences in relation to the document presented by Libra.

placeholder

In this sense, the 25 clubs met last Tuesday at the CBF and decided that one of the basic premises will be the model used by the Premier League, in England. The statute also emphasizes that there will be no defined revenue sharing, which is considered by some members as “less plastered”.

Most of these 25 clubs did not adhere to Libra and claimed that it was impossible to change the stipulated apportionment numbers without unanimity. The main fear would be the inability to change further down the road.

Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil intends to establish decisions by a qualified majority, and not just unanimously. Regarding the distribution of broadcasting rights revenues, Libra stipulated a 40% equal division, 30% proportional to sports performance, and 30% proportional to audience and engagement. The group of 25, in turn, wants the division by division in 50-25-25.

In view of this, the 25 clubs refused to join Libra precisely because of disagreements about the percentages of broadcasting rights, and also the metrics chosen for the revenue variables, especially related to digital engagement.

Subsequently, Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil intends to register the creation of the new association and formalize the percentages of apportionment of transmission revenues that the group believes to be ideal. Afterwards, the group intends to again approach Libra to try a deal for a single league.

The CBF does not believe that such a change to a single league will happen before 2025. The current assignment of rights will run until 2024, but the new agreements are expected to be negotiated as a block.

Check out the official note of the creation of Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil:

Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, representatives of 25 clubs have just signed the Constitution of the Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil, including the formalization of the Statute. The League is already born with 62.5% of the clubs in Series A and B of the Brazilian Championship. Clubs that make up the Forte Football League of Brazil:

– Athletico PR

– Atlético MG

– America-MG

– Atlético-GO

– Hawaii

– Brusque

– Chapecoense

– Coritiba

– Ceará

– Criciúma

– CRB

– CSA

– Cuiabá

– Fluminense

– Strength

– Goiás

– International

– Youth

– London

– nautical

– Factory worker

– Sampaio Correa

– Sport

– New village

– tombense