After more than a month in the ICU, the youngest councilor in Caxias do Sul plans to return to the Chamber: ‘fight for SUS’ | Rio Grande do Sul

The councilor of Caxias do Sul, in Serra do Rio Grande do Sul, Estela Balardin (PT), is ready to return to activities in the City Council after more than a month in hospital.

The youngest parliamentarian in the city’s history, the 22-year-old teacher spoke to the g1 from her house, where she is on leave until July 10, and assured that he must return to his activities, where he intends to add a new cause to the performance during his term. The councilor was hospitalized for problems in taking medication.

“We see daily the importance that the SUS has, but this is even clearer when we need it. The SUS saved my life. I return to the mandate with more of this desire, to fight for a quality SUS. happy with the affection received and with the intention of making health a priority”, says the parliamentarian.

Of the 35 days she spent in hospital, Estela remembers a short period. During this period, she needed to be sedated and intubated. After the coma, she returned very agitated, and had the help of family members to try to keep her calm.

She also says that, at a time when she “maybe not responding to treatment”, psychologists were made available for family members. According to her, the most vivid memories are of the last week in the hospital, when she talked to her parents and read books.

“I don’t remember anything. In the hospital, I only have memories of the last week. It’s something very strange, waking up with no memories after a tracheostomy”, he says.

Only recently did the councilor read the messages of support sent by supporters, followers and colleagues, such as federal deputy Pepe Vargas (PT), to whom the parliamentarian was an advisor, and former state and federal deputy Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB) , which serves as an inspiration for her.

During that time, she says she avoided reading the news and following debates, so that her return to the Chamber is “as smooth as possible”.

“There were an infinity of messages. On WhatsApp there were so many that my cell phone crashed, I had to uninstall the application. I had a more cruel look at this society that violent and oppresses. And now I go out looking at another society, more alive, more affectionate, which shines more, which gives more affection”, he says.

Councilor Estela Balardin says she remembers little about hospitalization in the ICU in Caxias do Sul

Political career started at school.

Estela was elected in 2020, at age 21, with 2,391 votes, becoming the youngest councilor in the history of Caxias do Sul. A teacher in the initial grades, the parliamentarian began her political career in the student movement and took this agenda, in addition to defending policies for young people, women and blacks, to the city’s City Council.

After serving terms as president of the student body of the Cristóvão de Mendoza school, where he participated in the 2016 occupations, and as president of the União Caxiense de Estudantes Secundaristas (UCES), 2018, Estela decided to enter party politics.

“I really like rap, and the lyrics bring up the issue of black men and women from the periphery. In politics, I managed to understand how the public service influences all this. represent the party in a youth candidacy. And I accepted. Being elected was a surprise”, she says.

In Caxias do Sul, currently, 12 of the 23 councilors were elected for a first term, which, according to her, facilitates the work. For Estela, being a young woman imposes barriers.

“I realize that there is a difference in the way they look and respect an older person, especially men. There is a recurring doubt if I speak for myself or if I am being influenced by an older person. This was one of the hallmarks negative effects of this term of office”, he says.

For the 10th of July, when the leave period ends, Estela says that she intends to return to work even more strongly. And with new ideas.

“May we talk about mental health, may this not be taboo, or a reason for labels. May it be a reason to help, and that everyone has the opportunity to have a therapist, that the public health system offers to those who cannot obtain the service privately”, he defines.