After Pedro Guimarães’ resignation, Bolsonaro appoints Economy Secretary to the presidency of Caixa | Economy

The Secretary of Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, Daniella Marques, was appointed this Wednesday (29) by President Jair Bolsonaro as the new president of Caixa Econômica Federal, replacing Pedro Guimarães, who resigned after allegations of sexual harassment.

The dismissal of Guimarães and the appointment of Daniella Marques were published in the late afternoon in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette”.

Economist Daniella Marques has been in the Bolsonaro government since the beginning of the government. She is one of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes’ most trusted advisors. She started as head of the Special Advisory for Strategic Affairs in January 2019. Of Guedes’ original team, a large part has already left the government.

The allegations against Guimarães were the basis for an investigation by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) into the conduct of the Caixa president. Since this Tuesday (28), under the condition of anonymity, reports of employees reporting actions taken by Guimarães against them became public.

They say, for example, that the now ex-president of Caixa would call them to his room in hotels during official trips, asking for medicine or a cell phone charger. When they arrived, he greeted them with inappropriate attire.

Employees also report forced hugs, in which he ran his hand over their intimate parts (see the statements of the harassed women below).

TV Globo spoke with some employees who reported episodes of harassment they suffered from Guimarães.

“I consider it harassment. It was on more than one occasion. He has a habit of inviting a group of employees to have dinner with him. He pays these employees wine. I didn’t feel comfortable, but at the same time, I didn’t feel like refuse to accept a glass of wine. And after that he asked me to take a cell phone charger to his room at night and he was wearing inappropriate clothes, he was dressed in a very informal way of samba song underwear. hand, he took a step back inviting me into his room. I felt too invaded, too disrespected as a woman and as someone who was there to do a job. I had already said that it was not appropriate to ask me into his room so late and still welcome me like that. I felt humiliated”.

Another employee stated that, sometimes, the embarrassment was done in front of other colleagues:

“For example, asking to hug, grab the neck, grab the waist, the hip. This happened in front of other people. And, sometimes, these promises were in the ear and in front of other people, but in a other people wouldn’t hear.”

According to her, harassment also occurred on the trips that the Caixa president makes across the country.

“It was with me on a trip, in these approaches that he makes asking, asking if he trusts, if it’s cool. Stronger hugs, hug me right and in those hugs the arm escaped and touched the breast, the intimate parts behind, it was like that.”

Another employee claims that the Caixa president was insistent.

“I just pretended that I was drinking the wine and everything and then he started making jokes. Then, when it was time to pay the bill, he asked for a hug. Then he said: ‘Ah’. I tried to keep my distance. ‘Ah, a hug bigger’. I was very embarrassed, I’ve already seen him already, right? We already know about his fame. I knew about his fame already, so I reserved as much as possible. And then he: ‘no, but hugs Hug me right, because it’s… you don’t like me’. Then, the third time he made me hug him, he put his hand on my ass.”

Some of these women say they have simply given up using the whistleblower channel offered by Caixa. They claim that they knew of other cases that would not have been taken forward and say that the victims even suffered retaliation.

Proximity to Bolsonaro

Now former president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães was one of the few names still on the economic team since the beginning of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

Guimarães came to the government because he was close to both Bolsonaro and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. Before accepting the position, he was a partner at the investment bank Brasil Plural. He also entered the Bolsonaro administration credited with having a liberal profile. He advised, for example, on the privatization of Banespa, a former state bank in the state of São Paulo.

Before the 2018 presidential campaign, he became close to Bolsonaro by taking him on a tour of the United States for talks with foreign investors in October 2017 and for being one of the first members of the financial market to bet on the then federal deputy’s candidacy, as showed the blog of Julia Dualibi.

Guimarães also worked with Paulo Guedes at the BTG Pactual bank during the period when the Minister of Economy was a partner at the institution.

In the Bolsonaro administration, Guimarães rose to prominence during the coronavirus pandemic. Caixa Econômica Federal played an important role in the execution of Emergency Aid, and, more recently, in the payment of Auxílio Brasil — a social program that replaced Bolsa Família.

In one of the most controversial moments of his administration, Guimarães had bank employees do push-ups during an institution’s end-of-year event at a hotel in Atibaia, in the interior of São Paulo. (see video below).

Caixa President puts employees to do push-ups at an event in Atibaia, SP

The images went viral on the internet, generated negative repercussions and provoked a reaction from class entities, such as the São Paulo Bank Employees Union, which classified the practice as moral harassment.

In another controversy, the Federal District Attorney’s Office decided to investigate Guimarães for alleged political pressure on the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). In August of last year, the federation drafted a text with other class entities in which it called for “harmony and collaboration” between the powers of the Republic.

Before the manifesto was released, Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil threatened to leave Febraban, because they saw in the text a political attack on the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro. At the time, prosecutor Anselmo Cordeiro cited reports according to which the movement of the two public banks was coordinated by Guimarães.

One of Caixa Econômica Federal’s drivers in the Guimarães administration was real estate credit — in the last three years, it reached R$ 400 billion. In the first quarter of this year alone, the hiring amounted to R$ 34.4 billion, an increase of 17.8% compared to the first three months of 2021.