After Samantha Schmütz comments on the case of Klara Castanho, Carla Diaz’s boyfriend complains about an alleged pejorative term: “It may seem silly”

The comments and opinions surrounding the Klara Castanho case continue to result in an exchange of barbs between celebrities who are taking the discussions to other fields and generating even more confusion on the web. Actress Carla Diaz’s boyfriend, councilor for São Paulo Felipe Becari, joined the discussion after rebutting a speech by Samantha Schmütz, who, in turn, had criticized malicious comments from celebrities using a comparison with animals.

According to the Instagram profile “Segue a Cami”, dedicated to the world of entertainment, the boy did not like the reference used by Schmütz to repudiate the position of the communicators. A famous criticized the actress, the victim of violence without size, pointing out that she committed a crime by putting her son up for adoption. Schmütz made a publication on his official Instagram account in support of Klara and cited the share of the famous who attacked the girl.

In her outburst, Samantha said: “I come here to show solidarity with Klara Castanho, because I am very devastated by all types of violence suffered by her, because in addition to sexual violence, she continued to be violated by evil beings who do everything for money. and 15 minutes of fame. People’s lives are not reality shows, no you inhuman bums… shit journalist, mangy dog… deplorable beings,” she posted.

It turns out that Felipe Becari is an advocate for the animal cause and posts on his social networks actions to rescue animals in conditions of abandonment and illness, including “mangy dog”, which Samantha used as an analogy to offend and make someone hell, as if a dog in these conditions had no value: “It’s sad to see the term ‘mangy dog’… it may be nonsense, it’s in a pejorative tone, but we rescue animals with mange every day, usually invisible and that, by their appearance and appearance, are attacked and so despised. Put in this context, the phrase only reaffirms this sad prejudice… sad”, the councilor would have said when commenting on a publication about the case.