After scaring fans, João Gordo talks about illness and drug use: ‘I’m paying the duck’

Musician said he has a lung problem and therefore needs to do nebulization and use the oximeter

Playback/Instagram/jgordo

João Gordo said he has COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)



The musician fat john reassured fans on Wednesday, 29, after posting a photo in which he appears doing nebulization and with an oximeter on his finger. In the caption of the publication, made last Tuesday, the 28th, he just wrote: “Miles of cigarettes, mountains of marijuana. Some get through unharmed, others don’t. Several celebrities commented on the post wishing the former presenter of the MTV and the artist’s fans were concerned. With the repercussion, João Gordo spoke about his health status in a video posted on Instagram. “I’m not dying, but if I keep marking I might die. I have a lung problem, I have COPD, which is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. When the weather changes, it’s winter, I get phlegm and I can’t sleep, I have to keep inhaling and I have to keep the oximeter on my finger, measuring all the time [a oxigenação do sangue] to be able to maintain it, if it gets below 90, you have to go to the hospital”, he explained.

In the same video, João Gordo’s wife, Viviana Torrico, commented that her husband’s previous post generated many malicious comments, mainly because the musician mentioned that his health problem was a consequence of high drug consumption. “Even though it’s something we have control over, be respectful. It’s a disease, we take care, we’re lucky to have the doctors [acompanhando], but it is worrying. We read it kind of jokingly, taking it for granted, but rude comments are not welcome,” she emphasized. The ex-MTV actor again said that he “smoked mountains of drugs” and added: “I smoked, what can I do? I smoked all my life, I’m paying the bill now”. In the comments, several followers wished the musician well.