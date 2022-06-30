Airbnb announces party ban on all properties listed on the platform

Airbnb, an online real estate rental platform, announced the ban on hosting parties held by guests in registered accommodations.

The measure, announced in a statement on Tuesday (28), had been put into practice temporarily in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, to contain agglomerations and, consequently, the spread of the disease.

The suspension of parties in properties registered on the platform will now be permanent and valid in all markets in which the company operates, which includes Brazil.

The company explains that the suspension of festive events in the properties caused good repercussions among the neighborhood. There was a 44% drop in complaints about disturbance after the suspension of parties in the properties.

At the height of the pandemic, the platform also limited the number of guests in the accommodations advertised on its website to 16. According to Tuesday’s announcement, the company said it lifted the limitation after meetings with hosts.

Whoever violates the ban may be punished with suspension or even expulsion from the platform. In 2021, more than 6,600 guests were suspended worldwide for breaking the rule, according to Airbnb.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related