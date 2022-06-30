Almost a third of Brazilians have less than half a minimum wage to spend the month, points out FGV | Rio de Janeiro

Almost a third of Brazilians have less than half a minimum wage to spend the month. This is what the New Poverty Map released this Wednesday (29) by Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

According to the foundation, the contingent of people with a per capita household income of up to R$497 per month reached 62.9 million Brazilians in 2021, about 29.6% of the country’s total population. The data corresponds to 9.6 million more than 2019 – the number of new poor people that emerged during the pandemic is almost the size of Portugal.

“Poverty has never been higher in Brazil than in 2021, since the beginning of the PNADC historical series [Pesquisa Nacional por Amostra de Domicílios Contínua] in 2012, making up a lost decade”, explains economist Marcelo Neri, director of FGV Social.

By federation unit, Santa Catarina (10.16%) has the lowest poverty rate in 2021. maranhão (57.90%) has the highest proportion of poor people.

The change in poverty from 2019 to 2021 by unit of the federation in percentage points in the pandemic reveals that the largest increase took place in Pernambuco (8.14 percentage points), and the only declines in poverty in the period were observed in Tocantins (0.95 percentage points). percentage points) and Piauí (0.03 percentage points).

The purpose of the survey, according to FGV, is to assess the spatial evolution of poverty in recent years. The research methodology considered microdata data from the Annual Continuous PNAD of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).