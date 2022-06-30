Amazon offers discount on pre-orders for The Last of Us Part I

Earlier this month, Naughty Dog revealed The Last of Us Part I during showcase of Summer Game Fest 2022. The digital pre-order on the PS Store has been valid since then and the physical media pre-order became available later. Now, the title has an interesting price reduction on Amazon.

With an 11% discount at the retailer, the remake starts at R$349 per BRL 290.40 — cash payment only. This can be a good opportunity to secure the title at a more attractive price.

And the news doesn’t stop there: if you want to guarantee the physical media of The Last of Us Part I and subscribe to Amazon Prime — click here to try it for free for 30 days — shipping is free.

Amazon pre-orders have the “Lowest Price Guaranteed” program, so if the product drops in price before shipping, the difference is refunded. In addition, if you choose to pay cash by card, you will only be billed when the item is about to be shipped!

The remake of the PS3 classic will arrive on the day September 2nd this year to PS5. A PC version will come later.

DualSense will support “all weapons” from The Last of Us Part I

In addition to a revamped graphics, lightning-fast loading and new frame rates, The Last of Us Part I will also take advantage of the features available in DualSense — including support for “all weapons” in the game. Know more!