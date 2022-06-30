Amazon opens selection process with 600 vacancies: see how to participate

Amazon Brasil has new job opportunities for different levels of training. See how to sign up

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

Amazon Brasil has new job opportunities for different levels of training. They are: students and professionals working in logistics centers, software developers, engineers, among others.

Working at a big company like Amazon is a dream for many people. With more than 80 logistics centers around the world, the company is growing so much that it needs new talent.

Amazon has had remote work for a long time, so people from anywhere in Brazil can participate in the selection process for the remote vacanciesbut not all are in this format.

Amazon’s success stems from the innovation offered by the company, which provides a huge diversity of products and ships your orders quickly.

Check out how the selection process works for one of the most famous companies in the world.

Registrations

Job requirements and application form are available on the Amazon website. Just click on the vacancy to open the registration and fill in the form with your data.

Salaries are not reported first hand as they are information revealed in the call for the interview.

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

In the state of São Paulo alone, there are vacancies for 344 segments of the company. In Rio de Janeiro, there are 10 different segments. Not to mention the vacancies in Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Federal District, Ceará and Pernambuco.

Amazon Internship Program 2022

Amazon is also recruiting students to fill the intern space at the company. The contract is for various industries such as Retail, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Finance, Legal, Human Resources and Operations.

Interested applicants must apply on the internship program website.

Prerequisites:

be studying : Human or Exact;

: Human or Exact; University graduate : Completion scheduled for December 2023 to December 2025;

: Completion scheduled for December 2023 to December 2025; Location : São Paulo, Campinas, Barueri, Cajamar and Jundiaí;

: São Paulo, Campinas, Barueri, Cajamar and Jundiaí; languages : Intermediary English;

: Intermediary English; knowledge : Intermediate Office package;

: Intermediate Office package; Workload: 30 hours per week with flexible hours.

Benefits offered:

Transportation vouchers;

Meal ticket;

Life insurance;

Health care.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com