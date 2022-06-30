Amélia Sady Tajra is honored by the direction of Hospital São Marcos

The direction of Hospital São Marcos, in Teresina, paid tribute to Amélia Sady Tajra this Wednesday (29), with a plaque at the entrance of the Outpatient Clinic of the only health center with free cancer care in Piauí.

The award is a recognition of the gesture of his son, Jesus Elias Tajra, who in 1961 donated the land to the then Society for the Prevention of Gynecological Cancer. Today the space houses the hospital’s outpatient services.

“My mother was a woman of exceptional nature, a strong woman with a lot of faith in God. I feel happy with this tribute, where the image of my mother will be remembered here forever”, thanked the businessman, president of Grupo Cidade Verde, with emotion.

Photos: Renato Andrade/Cidadeverde.com

During the plaque unveiling ceremony, Jesus Elias Tajra recalled the occasion when he was approached by Alcenor Almeida, one of the founders of Hospital São Marcos, to negotiate the land where part of the hospital unit now operates.

“I owned part of this land. When he wanted to buy, and I already knew the purpose, I said I would donate. I also helped with funds when I was a state and federal deputy, to help with construction and expansion”, he recalled.

General director of Hospital São Marcos and president of the Piauí Association for Combating Cancer Alcenor Almeida (APCC-AA), Gustavo Almeida thanked him once again and highlighted the importance of the gesture of the Sady Tajra family.

“As we treat 100% of childhood cancer and 98% of adult cancer, where there is no plan B, this type of action needs to be encouraged and valued. That’s why today this family is being honored here”, thanked the unit manager.

Finally, Jesus Elias Tajra highlighted the APCC-AA service in the administration of Hospital São Marcos in providing referral care to cancer patients not only from Piauí, but from other neighboring states such as Maranhão and Pará.

“Today, Hospital São Marcos is a colossus, a project known throughout Brazil for its grandeur and for the highly relevant and quality service it has provided”, he concluded.

Biography

Love and courage mark the life trajectory of Amélia Sady Tajra. Born on March 20, 1892, in Zahle, Lebanon’s third largest city, she moved to Brazil in 1913, at the age of 21, accompanied by her parents and siblings Nagib, Izabel and Miguel.

Upon arriving in the country, he settled in Fortaleza, Ceará. On June 14, 1913, she married Elias João Tajra, a merchant born in Malula, a city located northwest of Damascus, Syria, who arrived in Brazil in 1906 at the age of 18.

The couple became one of the pioneers in commerce in Piauí. Elias João Tajra assumed important roles in the emergence of class entities, such as the Piauí Commercial Association.

In all, the couple had 13 children: Nazaré, Olga, Olinda, Fumia, Vitória, João Elias, Maria, Esmeralda, Nazira, Josélia, Carmélia, Jesus Elias and José Elias.

Breno Moreno

[email protected]