América-MG vs Botafogo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

This Thursday, América-MG receives Botafogo in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The ball rolls at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Independência. The teams have already faced each other this year in the same stadium, for the Brasileirão and tied by 1 to 1. Now in another competition, the teams are going in search of victory, to take advantage of the return game on July 14, in Rio de Janeiro .

O ge tracks the game in real time. Click here to access.

América qualified by winning both games against CSA, 5-0 on aggregate. It is this retrospect that Coelho clings to to turn the key and face Botafogo, despite the bad phase in the Brasileirão – there are five games without a win. With pressure from the board, the players need to show service in the Copa do Brasil, to improve the atmosphere in America and sketch a reaction in the season.

Like Coelho, Botafogo also entered the Copa do Brasil in the third phase. In the two previous games, two quiet victories over Ceilândia by 3 to 0. For tonight’s match, Bota comes from a defeat in the classic with Fluminense in which it was full of embezzlement. Before that, he had a victory against São Paulo at home and the heroic comeback against Internacional.

+ See the table of matches of the Copa do Brasil

Streaming: Sportv and Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Fábio Júnior and PVC.

América-MG – Coach: Vagner Mancini

Mancini promised changes to the lineup after five games without a win in the Brasileirão. For the match, the América-MG coach will have the return of Jailson, who was out due to tonsillitis in the last round. The return opens the dispute of the American goal., with Cavichioli. In attack, Pedrinho can win the spot from Felipe Azevedo. And Aloísio returns to the title.

Possible lineup: Jailson (Cavichioli), Patric, Éder, Danilo Avelar (Luan Patrick), Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ale; Felipe Azevedo (Pedrinho), Everaldo, Aloísio

Who is out: Berrío (physical transition); Iago Maidana German Conti and Jori (DM)

+ More news from América-MG

2 of 4 Campinho América-MG for a duel against Botafogo — Photo: Infoesporte Campinho América-MG for a duel against Botafogo — Photo: Infoesporte

Botafogo – Coach: Luís Castro

Botafogo will not be able to count on 10 players on Thursday night. The main absence is forward Erison, who felt pain in his lower back and did not travel with the team. Lucas Piazon is also injured and was another one who did not travel. Besides them, Cuesta and Oyama cannot play in the Copa do Brasil because they played for other teams. On the other hand, the team may have the turns of midfielders Kayque and Patrick de Paula, defender Philipe Sampaio and coach Luís Castro. All were suspended for the classic with Fluminense, last Sunday.

Probable starting lineup: Gatito Fernández; Kanu, Carli and Philipe Sampaio; Saravia, Kayque, Del Piage, Patrick de Paula and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento.

Who is out: Erison, Lucas Piazon, Lucas Fernandes, Barreto, Victor Sá, Rafael, Carlinhos, Gustavo Sauer (Medical Department), Cuesta and Oyama (played in the Copa do Brasil for other teams).

+ More news from Botafogo

3 of 4 Botafogo likely lineup for the game with América-MG — Photo: ge Botafogo’s probable lineup for the game with América-MG — Photo: ge

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS) Assistant 1: Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

Leirson Peng Martins (RS) Assistant 2: Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS) Fourth referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG) VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP)