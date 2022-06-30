América-MG vs Botafogo: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

Still irregular in the Brazilian Championship, the Botafogo turns the key and starts this Thursday (30), at 19h, against América-MG, at Arena Independência, the duel for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Glorioso passed Ceilândia before with two quiet victories by 3 to 0 in the third phase, while Coelho dispatched CSA.

After two great victories over São Paulo and Internacional, Botafogo lost to Fluminense on Sunday in a match that served as a cold shower for the black and white fans. But now the focus shifts, despite injury problems continuing to plague coach Luís Castro’s mind.

If the DM wasn’t already full, Botafogo also lost midfielder Lucas Piazon, who suffered a shoulder problem in the Porto Alegre game, and striker Erison, with low back pain. On the other hand, Castro will have the laps of Philipe Sampaio, Kayque and Patrick de Paula, who served suspension, and Diego Gonçalves, recovered from a thigh injury.

Botafogo embezzlement

Lucas Piazon, with a shoulder problem, and Erison, with low back pain, join the list of players in the medical department that already had Rafael, Carlinhos, Barreto, Lucas Fernandes, Victor Sá and Gustavo Sauer. Defender Victor Cuesta and midfielder Luís Oyama also cannot play as they have already defended other clubs in this competition.

Hanging from Botafogo

Nobody

The opponent – ​​América-MG

América-MG eliminated CSA in the previous phase, with two victories. For this Thursday’s duel, Coelho will be able to count on goalkeeper Jailson again, who will be missing at the weekend with tonsillitis. There are five games without a win, coach Vagner Mancini should promote the returns of Pedrinho and Aloísio to the starting lineup. Iago Maidana, Conti and Paulinho Boia remain injured.

tickets

Tickets are on sale this Thursday at Arena Independência and also online at americamg.eleventickets.com. Botafogo fans will occupy the Ismênia Visitor Chair sector (access through gate 10), with tickets costing R$50 (full) and R$25 (half).

Where to watch América-MG vs Botafogo

The match will be broadcast live throughout Brazil by SporTV and also by Premiere.

Arbitration

The CBF designated a trio from the Gaucho Federation for the match. Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima of the referee, assisted by Leirson Peng Martins and Luciano Beiersdorf Flor. VAR will be led by Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa) from São Paulo and assisted by Cleriston Clay Barreto Rios, from Sergipe.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Independence Arena

Date-Time: 06/30/2022 – 19h

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

Tickets: americamg.eleventickets.com

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

AMERICA-MG: Jailson; Patric, Éder, Danilo Avelar and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Everaldo, Aloísio and Pedrinho – Coach: Vagner Mancini.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Kanu, Carli and Philipe Sampaio; Saravia, Kayque, Patrick de Paula, Chay (Del Piage) and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento – Coach: Luís Castro.