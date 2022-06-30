América-MG x Botafogo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

One month and nine days laterAmerica-MG and Botafogo will face each other again this season. This time, the duel will be for the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at 7 pm, this Thursday, at Arena Independência. Return game is scheduled for July 14th at 9pm.



+ Rafael Moura collects debts from Botafogo on social network: ‘Let’s solve last year’s situation’

placeholder

On May 21, the teams faced each other for the Brazilian Championship, in this same Stadium. At the time, Aloísio, the ‘Boi Bandido’ opened the scoring for Coelho, while Erison left everything the same at the end of the match.

AdChoicesPUBLICITY

+ Check and simulate the table of the Copa do Brasil



On the América-MG side, coach Vagner Mancini promised to make changes to the team, which has not won for five matches in the Brasileirão. In defense, the duo Germán Conti and Maidana remain in the medical department.

Goalkeeper Jailson should return to the team to face Glorioso, this Thursday. Last Saturday, he did not enter the field in the confrontation with Flamengo, at Maracanã, due to tonsillitis. Cavichioli was the starter in the Minas Gerais team’s goal.

Coach Luís Castro, in turn, will have the return of the midfielders kayak and Patrick de Paulo, who were suspended in the defeat to Fluminense, last Sunday.

On the other hand, Diego Gonçalves returned to the relationship after three weeks out of the squad due to a muscle injury. Shirt 11 was confirmed by Luís Castro in the list of athletes for the game.

+ Amid the search for an international name, Kayque consolidates himself as a ‘home reinforcement’ in Botafogo

Among the absences, Lucas Piazon will not be able to be on the field, as he suffers from shoulder pain and will be preserved. forward Erison

will not be physically able to enter the field due to having back pain. Victor Cuesta and Luís Oyama will also be out, as they have already competed in the current edition of the Copa do Brasil for other clubs.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG X BOTAFOGO (round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil)

Location: Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: 06/30/2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Auxiliaries: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

Fourth referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA-SP)

Where to watch: SporTV, Premiere and in Real Time on LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

America (MG) (Coach: Vagner Mancini)

Jailson; Patric, Éder, Danilo Avelar and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Pedrinho (Felipe Azevedo), Everaldo and Henrique Almeida (Aloísio).

Embezzlement: Germán Conti and Iago Maidana (medical department)

Botafogo (Coach Luís Castro)

kitten; Kanu, Carli and Philipe Sampaio; Saravia, Kayque, Patrick de Paula, Del Piage (Chay) and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento.



Embezzlement: Carlinhos, Gustavo Sauer, Rafael (medical department), Lucas Piazon (shoulder pain), Erison (back pain), Victor Cuesta (has played in the competition for Internacional) and Luís Oyama (has played in the competition for Mirassol).