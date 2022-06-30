America x Botafogo: the probable lineups of the game for the Copa do Brasil

photo: Moor Panda / America America and Botafogo will have changes in scales With doubts, news and embezzlement, Amrica and Botafogo will face each other this Thursday (30), at 7 pm, at Independência. See, below, the probable lineups for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The first of these must occur in the goal. Missing in the last match due to tonsillitis, Jailson can resume the starting position in place of Matheus Cavichioli.

On the other hand, defenders Iago Maidana and Germn Conti, and striker Paulinho Boia, are all missing.

On the right-back, Patric returned to start after two games in place of Cceres. The dispute remains open. At the back, with the absence of Conti and Iago Maidana, the tendency is for Danilo Avelar to start the match, as well as left-back Marlon.

From the middle to the front, the biggest news in the team should emerge. Despite not giving up the midfield trio, formed by Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al, Mancini has Z Ricardo and Indian Ramrez, who are good options if the coach wants to innovate.

In attack, Pedrinho has been doing well since he recovered from tonsillitis and is a strong contender to assume the position of left winger. Alosio, in turn, had been the team’s starter until the match against Flamengo. The striker should once again appear among the holders, in place of Henrique Almeida.

America’s likely lineup has at least three changes compared to the last game. The team must enter the field with: Jailson; Patric (Cceres), der, Danilo Avelar and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Everaldo, Pedrinho and Alosio.

Botafogo

Botafogo will have several changes in the lineup to face America. Four of the team’s holders return after serving a suspension in the team’s last game, while two will not be able to play against Coelho because they have already played in the Copa do Brasil for other teams.

On Sunday (26), the team from Rio de Janeiro was defeated 1-0 by Fluminense, in Engenho, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Defender Phillipe Sampaio, midfielders Patrick de Paula and Kayque, and forward Lucas Piazon were absent.

The Portuguese coach Lus Castro was also not on the edge of the field leading the team. Like the aforementioned athletes, he was suspended.

On the other hand, defender Vctor Cuesta and midfielder Oyama, also starters, are certain to be missing. They have defended, respectively, Internacional and Mirassol in the Copa do Brasil.

In addition to them, the team is missing forwards Lucas Piazon, Gustavo Sauer, Victor S and Erison, all in the medical department. Full-backs Rafael and Carlinhos and midfielder Lucas Fernandes are in a transition phase.

The escalation also has some doubts. Daniel Borges and Saravia vie for a spot on the right wing, while Del Piage, Chay and Tch Tch vie for a spot in midfield.

In this way, Botafogo must go to the field with: Catito Ferndez; Saravia (Daniel Borges), Philipe Sampaio, Kanu, Carli and Hugo Neto; Patrick de Paula, Kayque and Del Piage (Chay or Tch Tch); Vinicius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento.