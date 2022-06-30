Ana Marcela is five-time world champion in the 25km of open water | water marathon

What do you do in five hours and twenty-four minutes? You can drive from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, by plane from Porto Alegre(RS) to Salvador (BA). In times of social networks, it is possible to see 1400 Instagram stories or videos that go viral on tik tok. In the kitchen, you can make 108 instant noodles or, if you’re a music fan, it’s the same as listening to Faroeste Caboclo 32 times. Ana Marcela Cunha, on the other hand, used this period to give more than ten thousand strokes and win the fifth world title of the 25km race, in a competition held this Thursday, in Budapest, Hungary.

She finished the race in exactly 5:24:15.0 to take the fifth title of her career in the race, ahead of German Lea Boy, with silver, by just two tenths (5:24:15.2), and Dutch Sharon van Rouwendaal, with the bronze(5h24m15s3).

1 of 5 Ana Marcela with the gold in the 25km of the Budapest World Championship — Photo: Maddie Meyer /Getty Images Ana Marcela with the gold in the 25km of the Budapest World Championship — Photo: Maddie Meyer /Getty Images

– Look, I didn’t even know if I was going to swim this test. Until the end I tried to maintain as much technique as possible so as not to feel pain. I tried to save energy. Wanting makes a lot of difference is what I’ve lived. Few people know what it’s like to miss an Olympics (didn’t qualify for the London 2012 Olympics), not swimming well at home (she was 10th at Rio 2016), and knowing how to bounce back. Over 16 years of career I learned a lot, so I knew how to be cool-blooded and wait for the right moment – said the champion.

2 of 5 Ana Marcela Cunha celebrates title in the 25km — Photo: Publicity/CBDA Ana Marcela Cunha celebrates title in the 25km — Photo: Publicity/CBDA

It is Ana Marcela’s 15th medal in her career in World Championships. In addition to the five golds in the 25km, there are two golds and three bronzes in the 5km, one silver and three bronzes in the 10km, and he also had a silver medal for teams. In Budapest, this year, she had already been champion in the 5km and bronze in the 10km (see the complete list at the end of the article)

3 of 5 Ana Marcela Cunha in the 25km open water race — Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Ana Marcela Cunha in the 25km open water race — Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

During the entire race, which was held with a temperature of around 33ºC, Ana Marcela remained in the first pack. In such a long race, it is often not important for you to be in first place, but in the cake of the athletes in front. The Dutch Sharon van Rouwendaal, the Germans Elea Link and Lea Boy, the Italian Barbara Pozzobon were in the first platoon the entire time.

4 of 5 Ana Marcela Cunha feeds during the 25km — Photo: Tom Pennington /Getty Images/ Ana Marcela Cunha feeds during the 25km — Photo: Tom Pennington /Getty Images/

On the last lap of the course set up on Lake Lupa, near Budapest, Ana Marcela started to increase the flow of strokes and jumped to the point, but always with the four athletes placed. The Brazilian turned the last corner, for the final 600 meters in first, but still unable to open a comfortable lead.

In the last 200 meters, Ana Marcela led the race, but with Lea Boy on one side and Sharon on the other, pressing. The Brazilian managed to stay ahead and, in the handshake, for less than a second she secured the title in a spectacular finale.

Ana Marcela celebrates five years in the 25km: “What I want and what I’ve already experienced make a lot of difference”

ANA MARCELA’S MEDALS AT THE WORLD CUP

🥇25km 2011 (Shanghai, China)

🥇25km 2015 (Kazan, Russia)

🥇25km 2017 (Budapest, Hungary)

🥇5km 2019 (Gwangju, South Korea)

🥇25km 2019 (Gwangju, South Korea)

🥇5km 2022 (Budapest, Hungary)

🥇 25km 2022 (Budapest, Hungary

🥈10km 2013 (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

🥈Teams 2013 (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

🥉5km 2010 (Open Water World Cup, not Water Sports – Roberval, Canada)

🥉5km 2013 (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

🥉10km 2015 (Kazan, Russia)

🥉5km 2017 (Budapest, Hungary)

🥉10km 2017 (Budapest, Hungary)

🥉 10km 2022 (Budapest, Hungary)