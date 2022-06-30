Ana Marcela is penta in the 25km and becomes the greatest medalist in history – 06/30/2022

Ana Marcela Cunha was equaled today (30) to the Dutch Edith van Dijk as the greatest female medalist in the history of open water events in World Championships. The Brazilian achieved her 15th medal by winning her fifth gold in the 25-kilometer race, the longest in the program. Now she is a five-time champion.

The Bahian, who had already won the 25km race at the Shanghai Water Sports World Cup in 2011, Kazan in 2015, Budapest in 2017 and Gwangju in 2019, repeated the feat in the Hungarian capital. The gold is her second at this Worlds in Budapest, as she had also won the 5km, winning her second championship. Adding to the bronze in the 10km, this is her best campaign in a World Cup, at 30 years old.

This Thursday’s victory, however, had an extra difficulty, because the race was disputed one day after the 10 kilometers, which was yesterday. Normally the program foresees five days of rest between one race and another, with the 4×1.25km relay in between. In Budapest, the team event was the first to be held, without the presence of Ana Marcela.

“Until the end I tried to keep as much technique as possible so I don’t feel as much pain as I was feeling yesterday. I tried to save energy and wanting makes a lot of difference, and what I’ve experienced. Olympics, not swimming so well indoors, and knowing how to bounce back. Over my 16-year career, I learned a lot. as each one is, by the face they are making. I managed to put everything we trained in the water”, reported Ana Marcela in an interview with SporTV.

She swam the entire time in the first platoon and reached the last buoy swimming in front, opening a body of advantage over her rivals. But in the final 20 meters, Lea Boy and the Dutch Sharon van Rouwendaal pulled over and the dispute was in the handshake, with the Brazilian taking advantage of her lead. She finished the race in 5:24:15:00, 20 hundredths ahead of Boy and 30 hundredths ahead of the Dutch.

In addition to seven gold medals (five in the 25km, two in the 5km), Ana Marcela has two silver medals (10km in 2013 and for teams in 2015) and five bronze medals (two in the 5km and three in the 10km) at the World Aquatics Championships . And to this account is added a bronze in the Open Water World Cup 2010, in the last edition of this event, which was played in even years, interspersed with the water sports event.

With these 15 medals, Ana Marcela is equal, in total, to the Dutch Edith van Dijk, who was on the podium in World Cups between 1998 and 2008. In terms of number of victories, Russian Larisa Ilchenko is in the lead, with eight gold medals, five in the 5km and three in the 10km, the Olympic distance in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Ana has the taboo of never having won the 10km at a Worlds, even though she was Olympic champion in 2021.

Only 16 women started the race today, and three withdrew. Cibelle Jungblut managed to finish in 13th place. In the men’s, Bruce Hanson retired and Guilherme Costa, the Dog, didn’t even drop. He was spared after competing in the 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle in the pools, the relay and the 10km. The Mundial was the first international Cachorrão tournament in open water.