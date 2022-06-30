Andreas says he would like to stay at the club and declares: “I love Flamengo, I’m Flamengo and it’s not a farewell” | Flamengo

Andreas Pereira scored the goal of the game and Flamengo’s victory over Tolima, this Wednesday, in Colombia. The midfielder, in a farewell tone, stated that he “would like to stay”, but recalled that the decision is in the hands of Manchester United, holder of his economic rights.

+Flamengo performances: Léo Pereira and Rodinei are the best; offensive threesome doesn’t work

– I don’t own my nose. Manchester decides these things too. I’d like to stay, but it’s not 100% in my hands. I’ll see what’s best for me and the club.

On his way to Manchester United, Andreas was chosen man of the match in an election promoted by CONMEBOL and ended the game as captain. About the relationship with red and black, Andreas said he loved Flamengo.

– About my future, my relationship with Flamengo has always been very good. The group has always treated me very well. This year was incredible despite not winning titles. If it really doesn’t work. I love the club, I love Flamengo, I am Flamengo. It’s definitely not a goodbye.

In the mixed zone of the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, Andreas avoided putting an end to his time at Flamengo, with whom he has a contract until this Thursday.

– I was focused on the game. I told my manager: “Leave me alone, I want to win the game”. I will celebrate with my teammates. When I arrive in Brazil I’ll talk to everyone and solve it – he amended.

1 of 4 Andreas displays the trophy for best player of the match against Tolima — Photo: Disclosure/Conmebol Andreas displays the trophy for best player of the match against Tolima – Photo: Disclosure / CONMEBOL

The assistant and son of Dorival Júnior, Lucas Silvestre, still showed hope in having Andreas in the sequence of the season, although it is known that the departure is on the verge of happening.

– It’s hard for us to talk. Andreas is one of the great professionals I’ve worked with in my life. Tactically and technically, he has a fantastic command of the game. A fundamental player for us, with fundamental importance not only on the field. We hope to still count on him – said Lucas.

2 of 4 Tolima vs Flamengo: Andreas celebrates his goal — Photo: Staff images / CONMEBOL Tolima vs Flamengo: Andreas celebrates his goal — Photo: Staff images / CONMEBOL

– About my future, my relationship with Flamengo has always been very good. The group has always treated me very well. This year was incredible despite not winning titles. If it really doesn’t work. I love the club, I love Flamengo, I am Flamengo. It’s definitely not a goodbye.

– It was an honor to wear the mantle, I don’t know what will happen. This group is fantastic, Flamengo is the biggest club in Brazil, in South America. It’s not a goodbye. I will come back.

Check out Andreas Pereira’s goals for Flamengo

– Very important, we knew it was going to be a difficult game. We scored a goal, we knew how to suffer. Even though we weren’t on our best day, we suffered together and won the game. This shows the character of the team and what Professor Dorival and Lucas pass on to us.

– It is necessary to build an airport here (there is already one in Ibagué, but it is not possible to disembark charter flights there). It was a very tiring trip.

“Immense win under extreme conditions,” says Arthur | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

3 of 4 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧