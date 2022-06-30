Aneel holds an energy transmission auction; 7 of the 13 lots have already been sold | Economy

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is holding this Thursday (30) an energy transmission auction with an expectation of R$ 15.3 billion in investments. The auction takes place at the headquarters of B3, in São Paulo.

So far, 7 of the 13 lots in the auction have already been sold.

Intended for the flow of energy generated by renewable sources, only the projects in lots 1, 2 and 3 have an investment expectation of R$ 12.27 billion.

Lot 1 was won by Consórcio Verde, which proposed a revenue 47.34% lower than the reference value established by the public notice, after bidding out loud with CTEEP. Lot 2 was won by Neoenergia and lot 3 by CTEEP. (See below for details of what has already been purchased)

13 lots are being tendered for the construction and maintenance of 5,425 kilometers of transmission lines and 6,180 mega-volt-amperes (MVA) in substations transformation capacity.

Transmission lines will be built in the states of Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rondônia, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Sergipe.

The companies that win the auction will have to complete the works between 42 and 60 months, counted from the signing of the contracts. The concession period for the lines will be 30 years.

According to the rules, each lot will be awarded to the company that offers the lowest reference Allowed Annual Revenue (maximum RAP) to be paid by the enterprise. That is, with the greatest discount in relation to the reference value.

In the afternoon, starting at 1 pm, lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13 will be auctioned.

See what has already been sold

Lot 1 (13 facilities in the states of Minas Gerais and São Paulo)

Winner : Green Consortium

RAP value: BRL 283,300,000.00

Discount: -47.34% below the reference value

Estimated investment: R$ 3.68 billion.

Competitors: 8

Lot 2 (6 facilities in the states of Minas Gerais and São Paulo)

Winner : Neoenergy

RAP value: BRL 360,000,000.00

Discount: -50.33% below the reference value

Estimated investment: BRL 4.94 billion

Competitors: 6

Lot 3 (9 facilities in the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo)

Winner: CTEEP

RAP value: BRL 285,736,000.00

Discount: -46.75% below the reference value

Estimated investment: R$ 3.65 billion.

Competitors: 8

Lot 4 (1 installation in the state of Amapá)

Winner: Zopone Engineering and Commerce

Zopone Engineering and Commerce RAP value: 38,893,000.00

Discount: -5% below the reference value

Competitors: 2

Lot 9 (5 facilities in the states of Mato Grosso and Pará)

Winner: Sterlite Brazil Participations

RAP value: BRL 87,600,000.00

Discount: -32.96% below the reference value

Competitors: 7

Lot 10 (2 facilities in the state of Santa Catarina)

Winner: Taesa

RAP value: BRL 18,787,000.00

Discount: -47.96%

Competitors: 5

Lot 11 (4 facilities in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul)

Winner: Neoenergy

RAP value: BRL 38,200,000.00

Discount: -45.74%

Competitors: 7