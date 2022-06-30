Aneel holds an energy transmission auction this Thursday | Economy

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is holding this Thursday (30) an energy transmission auction with an expectation of R$ 15.3 billion in investments.

The auction takes place at 10 am at the B3 headquarters in São Paulo.

13 lots will be offered for the construction and maintenance of 5,425 kilometers of transmission lines and 6,180 mega-volt-amperes (MVA) in substations transformation capacity.

The companies that win the auction will have to complete the works between 42 and 60 months, counted from the signing of the contracts. The concession period for the lines will be 30 years.

Transmission lines will be built in the states of Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rondônia, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Sergipe.

According to the order defined by Aneel, the session will begin with lots 1, 2 and 3, with facilities located in the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Espírito Santo. Intended for the disposal of energy generated by renewable sources, the three have an investment expectation of R$ 12.27 billion.

Still in the morning, lots 9, 10 and 11 will also be auctioned, in the states of Mato Grosso, Pará, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso do Sul.