Aneel holds transmission auction this Thursday with expected investments of R$ 15.3 billion: see what to expect

This Thursday (30th), Aneel’s auction will be held for the construction, operation and maintenance of 5,400 kilometers of transmission lines and 6,200 mega-volt-amperes (MVA) in power transformation capacity. substations.

The event will take place from 10:00 am (Brasília time), at the B3 headquarters in São Paulo.

At the time, 13 lots will be tendered for the construction and maintenance of 5,425 kilometers of transmission lines and 6,180 mega-volt-amperes (MVA) in substations transformation capacity.

The projects, with a completion period of 42 to 60 months, will cover the states of Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rondônia, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Sergipe. .

The investment expectation is R$ 15.3 billion. 31,697 direct jobs are expected during the construction period of the facilities.

The session will begin with lots 1, 2 and 3, with facilities located in the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Espírito Santo. Intended for the disposal of energy generated by renewable sources, the three have an investment expectation of R$ 12.27 billion.

Still in the morning, lots 9, 10 and 11 will also be advertised, in the states of Mato Grosso, Pará, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso do Sul. They bring projects previously tendered, but not implemented and with expiry of the contracts declared by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

In the afternoon, starting at 1:00 pm, lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13 will be auctioned. Lots 8 and 12 also refer to projects previously tendered and not implemented, in the states of Rondônia and Amazonas .

Bradesco BBI analysts expect fierce competition and, consequently, low returns for the winners.

Among the companies listed on the Stock Exchange, BBI expects bids from Copel (CPLE6) and Engie (EGIE3) – partnership of 49% and 51% announced – for Lots 1, 2 and/or 3. Taesa (TAEE11) and Transmissão Paulista (TRPL4) may be more interested in Lot 2 (but will study all projects). Other players on the radar are Neoenergia (NEOE3), Equatorial (EQTL3), CPFL (CPFE3), Alupar (ALUP11) and Energisa (ENGI11).

Itaú BBA emphasizes that lots 1, 2 and 3 are the largest projects, representing around 80% of the total projected capex (capital investment) and the revenue ceiling. They are located in the extreme north of the state of Minas Gerais to support the expansion of renewable energy (mainly solar generation) in this region.

Some of the remaining lots (8 to 12) are related to projects that have already been auctioned but not completed and whose contracts have expired.

Among the listed players, the bank’s analysts highlight potential bids from Transmissão Paulista, Taesa, Alupar, Copel, Engie, Neoenergia, Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), Energisa, Cemig (CMIG4), Equatorial and CPFL, also highlighting that Copel and Engie have already announced a partnership to compete for the auction.

“Competition among the listed players is likely to be tough. Despite rising interest rates in Brazil and a recent deterioration in the macro scenario, we believe that companies are likely to have an appetite, particularly for the larger lots (1, 2 and 3). These are the expected batches with the greatest gains in scale”, they assess.

On a positive note, BBA highlights that Aneel has improved the terms of the bidding notice to eliminate potential players that cannot meet the necessary investments. That said, interested companies must now present the sum of investments already committed in previous auctions in the last 18 months (if any) to prove that they have the economic and financial strength to bid on a new project.

